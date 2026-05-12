Luis Manuel Tumialán named Chair of the AANS/CNS section on disorders of the spine and peripheral nerves

The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) are pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Manuel Tumialán, M.D., as Chair of the Joint Section on Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves (Spine Section), one of the largest and most influential subspecialty sections in organized neurosurgery.

Dr. Tumialán, a Professor of Neurosurgery at Arizona State University School of Medicine and Medical Engineering in collaboration with HonorHealth, brings a distinguished career in clinical excellence, research and leadership to this role. A nationally recognized leader in minimally invasive and motion preservation spine surgery, he has authored more than 140 peer-reviewed publications and over 20 book chapters and is the single author of the textbook Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery: A Primer.

A graduate of Georgetown University School of Medicine, Dr. Tumialán completed his neurosurgical training at Emory University and previously served as a Diving Medical Officer with Naval Special Warfare Unit One during the Global War on Terror. His military service was recognized with a Naval and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and a Navy Humanitarian Medal.

He has held numerous leadership roles across organized neurosurgery, including prior service as Scientific Program Chairman, Annual Meeting Chairman and Secretary of the Spine Section. He currently serves as a Director of the American Board of Neurological Surgeons (ABNS) and Chair of the Council of State Neurosurgical Societies (CSNS).

“In 2026 into 2027, I will be razor focused on advancing the Spine Section’s advocacy platform,” said Dr. Tumialán. “Our members face increasing regulatory, economic and administrative challenges that directly impact patient care. The Spine Section will continue to serve as a strong and unified voice for all spine surgeons and the patients they serve.”

A key component of Dr. Tumialán’s leadership will focus on defending evidence-based surgical options for patients. Speaking on cervical fusion coverage policies, he stated: “Coverage policies should not interfere with the clinical decision-making or require surgeons to justify the inability to use widely accepted standard of care implants. These implants have been available for over a quarter of a century. Attempting to make the assertion that polymer and metallic implants are experimental and not medically necessary in cervical fusion surgery strains any plausible credibility.”

Dr. Tumialán also addressed broader health care policy issues, including Section 6001 of the Affordable Care Act and restrictions on physician ownership of hospitals: “The experiment is over. The 2010 ban on physician hospital ownership increased cost, decreased quality and limited access to care. Given our increasing health care burdens, the time for repeal is now. The Spine Section strongly advocates for our elected members of Congress to do so.”

Looking ahead to evolving surgical techniques, Dr. Tumialán emphasized the importance of supporting surgeons navigating emerging technologies such as spinal endoscopy: “My spine surgeon colleagues who address the degenerating conditions of the spine with an endoscope should be compensated for what they do and should not have to endure a caustic prior authorization process. The Spine Section will be their strongest advocate.”

Dr. Tumialán resides in Phoenix, Arizona, with his wife and four children and continues to lead innovation in spine surgery while mentoring the next generation of spine surgeons.

Source: The American Association of Neurological Surgeons

Image: Luis Manuel Tumialán