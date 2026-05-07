MedTech innovation programme set to ‘bridge vital gap between education and execution’ for Scotland

The launch of a pioneering new course in Glasgow which will help take MedTech innovations from concept to commercialisation ‘could spearhead next generation Scottish solutions on a global scale’.

Key partner in realising healthcare innovation ambitions for Scotland, InnoScot Health insists that the University of Glasgow’s MedTech Innovation Masters will be “the country’s premier programme of its kind, placing Scotland on the world map by bridging the vital gap between education and execution”.

The university’s cutting-edge programme – developed in collaboration with innovation hubs, industry pioneers, and NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde – addresses real-world challenges through healthcare technology, and InnoScot Health is certain it will break down barriers to frontline adoption.

Executive Chair, Graham Watson, pictured, said: “This is an important step in bringing Scotland’s NHS, industry, and academia closer together while fostering a stronger homegrown pipeline of leading MedTech innovation.

“The programme represents a significant piece in the puzzle for accelerating promising early-stage ideas into commercial reality through a clearly defined, comprehensive learning pathway.

“We further believe it could help to spearhead next generation Scottish solutions on a global scale, enhancing accessibility to cutting-edge tech solutions for improved patient outcomes while transforming economic growth.”

The University of Glasgow says the MSc will start in September, offering an opportunity to “be part of the world changing generation that revolutionises patient care using technology” and will leverage digital, data, and AI technologies for forward-thinking solutions.

The 12-month programme positions its participants “at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and business,” equipping them with knowledge of the entire MedTech innovation lifecycle.

This moves from honing the ability to identify unmet clinical needs, through to designing and developing solutions, navigating regulatory challenges, implementation, commercialisation, and scaling.

The programme also offers placement opportunities to gain valuable experience with NHS bodies, government organisations, and leading MedTech companies.

Furthermore, the MSc culminates in an ‘Innovation Day’ – considered “a prestigious showcase” for pitching projects to key stakeholders across the MedTech sector, including NHS leaders, investors, and industry executives, with the opportunity to apply to various MedTech funding schemes offered by the University of Glasgow.

Programme partners are:

The West of Scotland Innovation Hub (WoSIH)

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

SafeHaven

The National Robotarium

Scottish Ambulance Service

Industry leaders at both national and global stage, including Scottish SMEs and spinouts such as Tile Bio and Lumino

Katriona Brooksbank, Innovation Lead at the West of Scotland Innovation Hub said: “I am so excited to share the MedTech Innovation Masters programme which covers healthcare innovation opportunity identification and end to end evidence generation as part of a route to get MedTech products safely to market.”

Graham added: “Academia is often where inspiration begins and early-stage ideas are formed with Glasgow undoubtedly at the heart of Scotland’s high-value, increasingly convergent MedTech ecosystem, encompassing medical devices, digital health, and in vitro diagnostics.

“Indeed, Dr David Brennan, the CEO of one of our own spinouts, Aurum Biosciences, studied Clinical Physics at the University of Glasgow, before joining NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and is now leading an internationally ambitious company which is targeting areas of significant medical need.

“InnoScot Health provided critical regulatory support to Aurum early in its innovation journey and continues to play a key role across Scotland’s MedTech ecosystem in ensuring innovations have the necessary regulatory clearances as they reach market readiness.” InnoScot Health provides specialised regulatory expertise, consultancy, and training to NHS Scotland, academia, and industry partners, supporting the development of medical devices under an accredited ISO 13485:2016 framework. The organisation launched a new innovation call last month in a bid to inspire early-stage innovators such as students and emerging NHS staff across Scotland and draw out solutions to unmet healthcare needs.

Source and image supplied by InnoScot Health. Photograph by Martin Shields www.martinshields.com

© Martin Shields