Oury Medical announces the acquisition of Céfiméca, a French manufacturer serving the orthopaedic and spinal markets

Oury Medical, an independent French industrial group who specialise in the manufacturing of medical instrumentation, recently announced the acquisition of Céfiméca, a manufacturer of orthopaedic and spinal instruments and implants.

This transaction represents a new major step in the development of the Oury Medical group and is fully in line with the long-term industrial strategy initiated by TAG Partners at the time of the acquisition of Oury-Guyé three years ago.

Since this founding acquisition, TAG Partners has actively supported the transformation of the group with a clear ambition: to build a leading player in orthopaedic and spinal medical instrumentation by aggregating complementary high value-added manufacturing know-how. This strategy has been executed through a series of targeted acquisitions. The acquisition of Céfiméca constitutes the fifth build-up operation carried out since the launch of this platform strategy.

Céfiméca brings expertise in orthopaedic and spinal instruments, complemented by a focused and high-value range of implants for which its precision manufacturing capabilities are particularly recognized. This combination strengthens Oury Medical’s positioning as a partner offering a fully integrated One-Stop-Shop offering for its clients in orthopaedic medical instrumentation.

This acquisition is financed by TAG Partners and ISALT, an independent French asset management company, alongside several family offices and private investors. This new financing round aims both to finance the acquisition of Céfiméca and to strengthen the group’s balance sheet, enabling the continuation of investments in technology, industrial capacities and growth.

With 5 production sites in France and a workforce of over 200 employee, Oury Medical further strengthens its ability to serve major players in orthopaedics and spinal surgery, with a comprehensive One-Stop-Shop offering, coordinated with consistent quality, technical depth and long-term reliability.

Georges-Alexandre Ancenys, Thierry Manceau and André Wagner, Founding Partners of TAG Partners, state: “When we acquired Oury-Guyé three years ago, our ambition was clear: to build a leading French industrial platform in orthopedic and spinal medical instrumentation through a disciplined build-up strategy. Since then, we have completed five acquisitions to progressively assemble complementary know-how. The acquisition of Céfiméca fully fits within this vision and further strengthens Oury Medical’s positioning as a strategic partner for our orthopaedic clients with a One-Stop-Shop offering.”

Sébastien Meunier, Chief Executive Officer of Oury Medical Group, states: “This acquisition marks an important step in the execution of our strategy. By integrating complementary capabilities in instrumentation and focused and high-value range of implants, we further strengthen the value we bring to our clients, while remaining focused on our industrial DNA.”

Frédéric Mazenod, Chairman of Céfiméca, states: “For more than 25 years, Céfiméca has developed strong expertise in orthopaedic and spinal instruments and implants. Joining Oury Medical allows us to leverage complementary capabilities and to continue our development within a broader and more ambitious industrial platform.”

Source and image supplied by Oury Medical Group