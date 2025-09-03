Neurokinex launches #TopBinsSmallWins feel-good social media challenge to support those living with spinal cord injury

Neurokinex, a UK neurological rehabilitation charity, has launched #TopBinsSmallWins – a fun, feel-good social media challenge designed to raise awareness and vital funds for people living with spinal cord injury and paralysis.

#TopBinsSmallWins celebrates the power of small victories – in both rehabilitation and everyday life. Inspired by Sir David Beckham’s infamous beach bins challenge, #TopBinsSmallWins invites people of all ages and abilities to take part in a simple, silly and seriously powerful social media challenge by trying to land a trick shot into a bin of their choice.

It’s easy to take part

Simply choose whether you are going to attempt a ‘Top Bin’ by landing a trick shot into a bin or a ‘Small Win’ by achieving a personal ‘fist pump’ milestone moment.

A ‘top bin’ could be shooting a football into a wheelie bin, a paper ball into a wastepaper basket, a tea bag into a kitchen bin or a sock into a laundry bin. Creative twist and flair are welcome. First try hero shots and epic fails both count!

A ‘small win’ is any personal milestone that you’ve had to work for – completing a DIY job, achieving a rehab goal or ticking off a work or school task.

Having chosen your challenge, set up your phone and:

Film it Post it on social media using #TopBinsSmallWins #StepUpChallenge and tag @neurokinex Nominate three friends to take the challenge Donate what you can to the cause here https://donate.neurokinex.org/donate

Life-changing programmes

In the UK, over 50,000 people live with paralysis. With a vision to make Intensive Rehabilitation and maintenance programmes accessible and inclusive for those living with paralysis, Neurokinex delivers essential, life-changing programmes that help individuals regain movement, independence and hope.

“We know from our work with people living with a spinal cord injury and paralysis that small wins lead to big changes,” says Harvey Sihota, CEO and founder of Neurokinex. “#TopBinsSmallWins is about celebrating those everyday triumphs and stacking these small wins together to make a big difference. We want as many people as possible to take the fun challenge to raise awareness of the impact of spinal cord injury and paralysis. Meanwhile we hope to raise vital funds to ensure everyone who needs specialist rehab can access our therapies.”

Every pound raised helps Neurokinex deliver world-class rehabilitation to those adjusting to life with paralysis. So, whether you’re bending it like Beckham or simply tossing your tissue into the bin, the #TopBinsSmallWins Challenge is your chance to show off a little, have fun and do something meaningful for a community that needs support.

Find out more: https://neurokinex.org/top-bins-small-wins/

Image: Charlie at Neurokinex practising his Top Bin for #TopBinsSmallWins 2025. Submitted by Neurokinex