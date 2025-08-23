23-26 April 2026, NSpine Combined Cadaveric & Live Tissue Training; France

NSpine are delighted to invite you to join them in Strasbourg at the famous IRCAD training centre to attend what is probably the highest level of surgical training that can be provided outside of actual surgery.

Our faculty are selected for their recognised expertise and teaching ability. NSpine provides the foundation at IRCAD for you to experience the ideal training workshops.

Our delegates are typically experienced surgeons from across the globe who seek out NSpine training events – and especially the faculty – to hone their skills and acquire new cutting edge techniques.

The faculty : delegate ratio is 1:2 and for select expert training modules 1:1.

Combining cadaveric and live tissue training is an advanced and highly effective means of teaching not only advanced approaches to the spine and implant handling, but also the management of complications which may occur. Especially with regard to anterior and lateral lumbar and thoracic techniques where the approaches are complex and the potential for complications significant.