APRIL 2026 EVENTS
By: 19 August 2025
23-26 April 2026, NSpine Combined Cadaveric & Live Tissue Training; France

NSpine are delighted to invite you to join them in Strasbourg at the famous IRCAD training centre to attend what is probably the highest level of surgical training that can be provided outside of actual surgery.

Our faculty are selected for their recognised expertise and teaching ability. NSpine provides the foundation at IRCAD for you to experience the ideal training workshops.

Our delegates are typically experienced surgeons from across the globe who seek out NSpine training events – and especially the faculty – to hone their skills and acquire new cutting edge techniques.

The faculty : delegate ratio is 1:2 and for select expert training modules 1:1.

Combining cadaveric and live tissue training is an advanced and highly effective means of teaching not only advanced approaches to the spine and implant handling, but also the management of complications which may occur. Especially with regard to anterior and lateral lumbar and thoracic techniques where the approaches are complex and the potential for complications significant.

NSpine is therefore proud to again be hosting the unique combined cadaveric and live tissue training event at the famous IRCAD centre. A number of workshops are available to be combined to uniquely meet the individual delegates training need. An international faculty panel of highest repute will deliver comprehensive training with a focus on 1:2 faculty – delegate ratio.

 

For more details and to book your place, visit: NSpine 6th Cadaveric & Live Tissue Course – Strasbourg – NSpine Spine Courses and Conferences

Tags
Staff Writer
Other articles
By: Staff Writer 4 September 2025

World’s first custom anterior cervical spine surgery

UC San Diego Health is the first health system in the world to perform an anterior cervical spine surgery using...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 3 September 2025

Neurokinex launches #TopBinsSmallWins feel-good social media challenge to support those living with spinal cord injury

Neurokinex, a UK neurological rehabilitation charity, has launched #TopBinsSmallWins - a fun, feel-good social media challenge designed to raise awareness...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 19 August 2025

23-26 April 2026, NSpine Combined Cadaveric & Live Tissue Training; France

NSpine are delighted to invite you to join them in Strasbourg at the famous IRCAD training centre to attend what...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 19 August 2025

27-29 May 2026, 41st Annual Meeting Cervical Spine Research Society Europe (CSRS 2026); London

Welcome note from Ahmed Ibrahim, Congress chair CSRS – Europe 2026: On behalf of the Cervical Spine Research Society –...

Read More
TRENDING NEWS

World’s first custom anterior cervical spine surgery

- 4 September 2025

Neurokinex launches #TopBinsSmallWins feel-good social media challenge to support those living with spinal cord injury

- 3 September 2025

23-26 April 2026, NSpine Combined Cadaveric & Live Tissue Training; France

- 19 August 2025

27-29 May 2026, 41st Annual Meeting Cervical Spine Research Society Europe (CSRS 2026); London

- 19 August 2025

Synergy Spine Solutions appoints Troy Wahlenmaier as Chief Commercial Officer

- 19 August 2025

New findings underscore safety and efficiency of Artificial Disc Replacement in the outpatient setting

- 14 August 2025
BROWSE BY SECTION