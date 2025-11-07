Next-gen spinal implants company appoints new CEO ahead of US expansion

Amber Implants, a medical technology company developing next-generation implants for spinal injuries, recently announced the appointment of Vincent Gardès as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, following his four-year tenure as Chairman of the Board.

This strategic leadership transition marks a significant milestone as Amber Implants moves from its development phase into commercialization, following the recent FDA clearance of the VCFix® Spinal System.

Dr. Banafsheh Sajadi, Co-Founder and current CEO, will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, working closely with Vincent to drive the company’s growth and expansion.

With 30 years of international leadership experience in the MedTech sector across Europe and the U.S., Vincent brings deep expertise in commercial strategy, market expansion, and value creation. He has successfully guided several companies through critical phases of growth and commercialization, including his tenure as CEO of Vexim, where he transformed the spinal implant company from an early-stage venture into a profitable international organization, ultimately leading to a successful IPO and acquisition by Stryker in 2017. Since then, Vincent has held senior leadership and advisory roles at Truffle Capital, Kumovis, and at Germitec, where he has played a key role in the company’s global scale-up and commercial launch over the past five years.

Vincent Gardès, Chief Executive Officer of Amber Implants, commented: “Amber’s VCFix® technology represents a major innovation in spinal fracture care, and I see tremendous potential as we prepare for U.S. market entry and global commercialization. I look forward to working with the talented team to bring this breakthrough solution to surgeons and patients worldwide.”

Dr. Banafsheh Sajadi, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Amber Implants, added: “Vincent brings extensive commercial experience and a proven track record in scaling MedTech companies, perfectly aligning with the founders’ vision and Amber Implants’ next phase of growth. Together, we are fully committed to advancing spinal fracture treatment through innovation and expanding our global impact.”

Under new leadership, Amber Implants will focus on accelerating the U.S. market entry and commercialization of the VCFix® Spinal System, building strategic partnerships, and scaling operations to meet growing global demand. The company is now firmly positioned as a commercial-stage enterprise, preparing for its U.S. launch in 2026. The recent FDA clearance of the VCFix® Spinal System not only accelerates adoption and

revenue growth but also serves as a gateway to additional global markets where FDA approval is recognized.

Source and image submitted by Amber Implants