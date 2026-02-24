Meeting growing demand for children’s activity-based rehabilitation

Neurokinex Kids has already supported 270 children nationwide and helped more than 20 at Bristol. In 2025, the Bristol team delivered 334 hours of paediatric rehab, nearly three times as many as the 121 hours they delivered in 2024.

The rising demand for its services comes from young clients living with a wide range of conditions including cerebral palsy, spinal stroke, spinal cord injury, transverse myelitis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and arteriovenous malformation (AVM). The new space allows Neurokinex to expand its specialist services and meet the increasing need for scientifically proven, community-based rehab for children living with paralysis and neurological conditions.

Activity-based rehabilitation (ABR) is at the core of the Neurokinex approach. Unlike traditional therapy, ABR aims to activate the entire neuromuscular system below the level of injury, focusing on restoring movement patterns, building strength and promoting neuroplasticity. For children, beginning this type of work early can be life-changing, supporting their development as they grow, which would otherwise be significantly affected by their impairment.

Power of play linked to rehab

The new Bristol Neurokinex Kids space has been designed specifically to harness the power of playful activity during rehabilitation (see details below). Bright, safe and adaptive, it encourages children to engage wholeheartedly in their rehab, often without realising how hard they’re working! Providing a fun, soft play feel for their rehab sessions builds a positive relationship with therapy. Meanwhile, it creates a safe space for kids to explore their function and independence through movement after injury.

“Through play using this specialist equipment, children can explore their boundaries, build strength and confidence and take ownership of their rehab journey,” says Harvey Sihota, CEO of Neurokinex. “Our new kids space represents a major step forward for families in the South West. It reflects the rising demand for activity-based rehab for children living with paralysis and our commitment to making these life-changing interventions accessible in the community.”

Paralympic gold medallist and Neurokinex Patron, Kylie Grimes MBE, spoke about what this new space represents. “As someone who has personally benefited from Neurokinex activity-based rehabilitation, I know just how transformative this kind of support can be. Creating a dedicated children’s space here in Bristol means youngsters can access world-class rehab right from the start of their journey. It gives families hope, strength and a sense of community around them and gives children the chance to discover what they can do. I’m incredibly proud to see Neurokinex expand its reach to support even more young lives.”

Real-life impact of Neurokinex Kids

Ivy, 9

After a rare inflammation of her spinal cord left her paralysed from the neck down, 9-year-old Ivy’s rehabilitation journey began with specialist activity-based therapy. What started as a free trial week at Neurokinex funded by the charity, has become a vital part of her recovery, helping her rebuild strength, regain sensation and walk with assistance, a milestone her family previously feared might never come. “When Ivy first saw the new paediatric area at Neurokinex Bristol, her little face lit up. It feels so colourful and welcoming. Her sessions are so much fun and she can’t wait to come each week.” Georgia, Ivy’s mother.

Basel, 8

Basel sustained a spinal cord injury in a tragic accident aged just 9 months which left him with no feeling in his lower body. He started at Neurokinex aged three and is making great progress. Now at school and busy with swimming and after-school sports, Basel’s rehabilitation programme focuses on building muscle strength to support everyday independence – including standing with support, turning in bed and transferring between his wheelchair and bed, other chairs and the family car. “Neurokinex Kids is our safe place which has enabled Basel to undertake everyday activities independently. Without Neurokinex he would be nowhere: its work is genuinely lifechanging.” Wafa, Basel’s mother.

Sofia, 6

When 6-year-old Sofia was diagnosed with a spinal arteriovenous malformation (AVM) and underwent life-saving surgery, she was left with mobility challenges that required long-term therapy. Thanks to her playful rehab sessions, Sofia can now take steps on crutches and is rediscovering movement, with every new skill achieved celebrated as part of her growing independence. “We can’t thank the Neurokinex team enough for the effort they put into Sofia’s sessions. Each one is different and they have really got to know her and find different ways to keep her engaged and having fun. It’s nice to hear so much laughter each week from something that could easily be a chore. Everyone has commented on how much Sofia has improved during her time here and we love how positive and hopeful the team are with her goals.” Kate, Sofia’s mother.

Significant Step

The launch of Neurokinex Kids Bristol marks a significant step for families across the region, offering a safe, playful and progressive space where children can grow stronger, reach new milestones and embrace their full potential. Neurokinex looks forward to welcoming more families into this vibrant community and supporting children to thrive at every stage of their rehabilitation journey.

Source: Neurokinex

Image: Young Neurokinex Bristol clients enjoying the new kids rehab space. CREDIT: Neurokinex