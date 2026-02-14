MAY 2026
By: 11 February 2026
14-16 May 2026, NSpine Southern European Summit Bastia; Corsica

NSpine are delighted to invite you to join them in Bastia, Corsica for NSpine’s upcoming hands-on biomimetic model training from the 14 to 16 May 2026.

Designed under the guidance of Dr. Joseph Cristini, this 2 and 1/2 day course is designed to empower spinal surgeons through a balanced format of half-day theory sessions and half-day hands-on training. The program focuses on three key areas: degenerative spine, monoportal and bi-portal endoscopy, and innovation in spine surgery, including navigation, robotics, and enabling technologies.

Led by an esteemed international faculty selected for both expertise and a proven commitment to teaching, the course combines structured lectures, case-based discussions, and high-fidelity biomimetic model training to support real-world decision-making and technical progression.

Our delegates are typically experienced surgeons from across the globe who seek out NSpine training events, and especially the faculty, to refine techniques, adopt new workflows, and gain confidence in cutting-edge approaches. Faculty will scale workshop complexity according to delegate experience to ensure individual training needs are met.

The Southern European Spine Summit (14 – 16 of May 2026). Prospectus: https://www.canva.com/design/DAG-3zdU-8o/6c7XjtJiHiY9—KihL2vw/view?utm_content=DAG-3zdU-8o&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=hc58c423cb7

For more details and to book, visit NSpine Southern European Summit – Bastia, Corsica – NSpine Spine Courses and Conferences

Tags
Staff Writer
Other articles
By: Staff Writer 12 February 2026

Surgeon in focus: Arthur L Jenkins

Arthur L Jenkins III, MD, is the founder of Jenkins NeuroSpine and is one of the nation’s most recognized and highly respected...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 11 February 2026

2-4 September 2026, 9th Multidisciplinary Spine Conference; London

Since the inaugural conference in 2013, NSpine has grown exponentially and now features annual, highly respected meetings which traditionally attract...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 11 February 2026

14-16 May 2026, NSpine Southern European Summit Bastia; Corsica

NSpine are delighted to invite you to join them in Bastia, Corsica for NSpine’s upcoming hands-on biomimetic model training from...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 5 February 2026

New 3D classification system introduced to advance care and research in adolescent idiopathic scoliosis

The SRS–Lenke–Aubin 3D classification adds long-missing transverse plane insight to the global standard for AIS. A new three-dimensional classification system for...

Read More
TRENDING NEWS

Surgeon in focus: Arthur L Jenkins

- 12 February 2026

2-4 September 2026, 9th Multidisciplinary Spine Conference; London

- 11 February 2026

14-16 May 2026, NSpine Southern European Summit Bastia; Corsica

- 11 February 2026

New 3D classification system introduced to advance care and research in adolescent idiopathic scoliosis

- 5 February 2026

Spinal patients attend community assessment day for ongoing support

- 3 February 2026

Surging spinal and joint disorders supporting orthobiologics demand

- 29 January 2026
BROWSE BY SECTION