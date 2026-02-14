14-16 May 2026, NSpine Southern European Summit Bastia; Corsica

NSpine are delighted to invite you to join them in Bastia, Corsica for NSpine’s upcoming hands-on biomimetic model training from the 14 to 16 May 2026.

Designed under the guidance of Dr. Joseph Cristini, this 2 and 1/2 day course is designed to empower spinal surgeons through a balanced format of half-day theory sessions and half-day hands-on training. The program focuses on three key areas: degenerative spine, monoportal and bi-portal endoscopy, and innovation in spine surgery, including navigation, robotics, and enabling technologies.

Led by an esteemed international faculty selected for both expertise and a proven commitment to teaching, the course combines structured lectures, case-based discussions, and high-fidelity biomimetic model training to support real-world decision-making and technical progression.

Our delegates are typically experienced surgeons from across the globe who seek out NSpine training events, and especially the faculty, to refine techniques, adopt new workflows, and gain confidence in cutting-edge approaches. Faculty will scale workshop complexity according to delegate experience to ensure individual training needs are met.

The Southern European Spine Summit (14 – 16 of May 2026). Prospectus: https://www.canva.com/design/DAG-3zdU-8o/6c7XjtJiHiY9—KihL2vw/view?utm_content=DAG-3zdU-8o&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=hc58c423cb7

For more details and to book, visit NSpine Southern European Summit – Bastia, Corsica – NSpine Spine Courses and Conferences