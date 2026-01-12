MAY 2026
By: 27 January 2026
12-14 May 2026, ASGBI Congress 2026; Brighton

The Association of Surgeons of Great Britain and Ireland (ASGBI) Annual Congress is a premier event for general surgeons, surgical residents, and healthcare professionals.

As the leading professional body for General Surgeons in Great Britain and Ireland, ASGBI is dedicated to advancing surgical excellence and improving patient care. This flagship event reflects our mission to empower our members through innovation, collaboration, and the promotion of best practices.

Why attend?

  • World–Class Programme: Engage with cutting–edge research, innovative surgical techniques, and expert–led sessions designed to elevate patient care.
  • Networking Opportunities: Join a relevant and inclusive community of surgical professionals, fostering connections that inspire collaboration and growth.
  • Exhibition: Explore the latest surgical technologies, view products and services from leading medical device companies, access expert advice from professional services, get hands on practice in our Training Village.
  • Tailored Learning: Participate in symposia, masterclasses, workshops, plenary sessions, and eposter presentations designed for all career stages and specialties.

Who should attend?

  • The ASGBI Annual Congress is suitable for all members of the General Surgery team, including
  • Consultant surgeons, or equivalent status
  • Associate / SAS doctors
  • Surgical residents and medical students
  • Allied Healthcare Professionals and Advanced Clinical Practitioners
  • Industry representatives

How to Register for the ASGBI Surgical Congress

All the latest information about our events can be found HERE.

Abstract Submission for the ASGBI International Congress

Abstracts are invited for the Congress, for more information, click HERE.

Industry

‍For more information about sponsoring or exhibiting, please contact ASGBI.

 

Image: Canva

