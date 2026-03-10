Next-generation spinal growing rods advancing paediatric orthopaedic care

Spine growing rods are implantable devices designed for the treatment of early-onset scoliosis and other complex spinal deformities in paediatric patients. These devices allow controlled spinal growth while gradually correcting abnormal curvature, making them a critical solution for children whose skeletal development is still ongoing.

The global spine growing rods market was valued at USD 41.7 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 45.7 million in 2026 to USD 97.6 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The market includes both traditional growing rod systems and newer growth-friendly spinal implants that reduce the need for repeated surgical interventions. Leading companies such as Cresco, Globus Medical, and EUROS play a key role in market expansion through continuous product innovation, surgeon training programs, regulatory approvals, and the development of advanced growth-preserving spinal technologies.

Key growth drivers

The rising prevalence of early-onset scoliosis (EOS) is one of the primary factors driving demand for spine growing rod systems. EOS, which develops in children under the age of 10, can lead to severe spinal deformities and impaired lung development if not treated early. As awareness of early diagnosis and treatment improves, the use of specialised paediatric spinal implants continues to increase.

Another major driver is the growing demand for growth-preserving spinal interventions. Unlike traditional spinal fusion procedures that restrict spinal development, growing rod systems are designed to accommodate continued spinal growth while maintaining deformity correction. This advantage has made them a preferred treatment option among paediatric spine surgeons.

Technological advancements in spinal implant design are also accelerating market adoption. Innovations in materials, implant durability, and adjustable rod systems have improved clinical outcomes and reduced the frequency of revision surgeries. Continuous collaboration between medical device manufacturers and orthopaedic surgeons is further driving improvements in implant performance and patient safety.

Pitfalls and challenges

Despite strong growth prospects, the spine growing rods market faces several challenges. High costs associated with growing rod implant systems and surgical procedures can limit adoption, particularly in developing healthcare systems where access to specialized paediatric spine care remains limited.

Additionally, mechanical complications such as rod breakage or implant failure remain a concern. Repeated lengthening procedures and mechanical stress over time can increase the risk of complications, sometimes requiring revision surgeries. These factors highlight the need for continued innovation in implant design and long-term durability.

Regional insights

North America dominated the global spine growing rods market, accounting for 59.4% of total revenue in 2025. The region benefits from a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of advanced spinal implant technologies, and increasing clinical focus on growth-preserving treatments for paediatric spinal deformities.

The United States represents the largest market in the region. The U.S. market was valued at USD 18.1 million in 2022 and USD 19.7 million in 2023, growing to USD 21.5 million in 2024 and USD 23.7 million in 2025. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9% between 2026 and 2035, supported by increased diagnosis of early-onset scoliosis, strong clinical research activity, and the presence of leading spinal implant manufacturers such as Globus Medical.

Early adoption of advanced growth-friendly implant systems, favourable reimbursement frameworks, and strong collaboration between paediatric spine specialists and medical device companies continue to reinforce North America’s leadership in this market.

Outlook

The spine growing rods market is expected to witness steady growth through 2035, driven by rising awareness of early-onset scoliosis, increasing demand for growth-preserving spinal treatments, and ongoing advancements in paediatric spinal implant technologies. As manufacturers focus on improving implant durability, reducing surgical complexity, and enhancing long-term clinical outcomes, the market will continue evolving toward more efficient and patient-centred solutions for managing complex paediatric spinal deformities.

Source: Global Market Insights https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/spine-growing-rods-market

Image: Canva