2-4 September 2026, 9th Multidisciplinary Spine Conference; London

Since the inaugural conference in 2013, NSpine has grown exponentially and now features annual, highly respected meetings which traditionally attract over 500 + attendees from across the globe. The Main Conference covers the entire range of spinal conditions through over 200 lectures in multiple parallel sessions. Lectures are delivered by experts in their field with ample time for discussion with delegates.

The focus of NSpine meetings is on clinical problem solving and decision making for the working surgeon.

NSpine enables extensive networking and cross-specialty learning by bringing together all spine health care professionals irrespective of speciality background.

NSpine 9th Multidisciplinary spine Conference (2nd to 4th of September 2026). Prospectus: https://www.canva.com/design/DAG6iQlbm6A/VMacQhfeSuMlRiw4oIkBhg/view?utm_content=DAG6iQlbm6A&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h13d5d66c36

For more details and to book your place visit NSpine 9th Multidisciplinary Spine Conference London 2026 – NSpine Spine Courses and Conferences

