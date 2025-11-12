Scoliosis Research Society announces a new collaborative with EUROSPINE

The Scoliosis Research Society is pleased to announce a new agreement with EUROSPINE, with the intention to promote international collaboration, academic exchange, and mutual support in the fields of spine care, research, and education.

The formal agreement was announced recently by EUROSPINE’S President Dominique A. Rothenfluh, MD PhD, during his Presidential Address at their Annual Meeting in Copenhagen.

There is a historical precedent between these two societies which previously includes collaborating on joint symposia during major congresses such as EUROSPINE Annual Meeting and the International Meeting on Advanced Spine Techniques (IMAST), as well as a previous, standalone Spring Meeting in Barcelona, Spain.

Areas of future strategic collaboration include:

Future Congress Symposiums: IMAST and the EUROSPINE Annual Meeting

Educational activities: EUROSPINE Education Week and SRS Hands-On Courses

A joint traveling fellowship program

Policy advocacy

“One piece of this agreement that we are very interested in is a new annual exchange of Travelling Fellows between both societies,” said SRS President, Suken Shah, MD. “The SRS has a well-established and successful travelling fellowship program, and this gives us the opportunity to expand that option for our members into new areas.”

Each Society will select Fellows to participate in a two-week observership program at hosting centers within the partner Society’s region, ideally scheduled immediately before or after the host Society’s annual meeting.

“This collaboration carries a special meaning for EUROSPINE. Our society was founded through the merger of the European Spine Society and the European Spine Deformity Society, and that legacy continues to define our identity today,” said Dominique A. Rothenfluh, MD PhD, EUROSPINE President 2025. “Partnering with SRS allows us to further strengthen international cooperation and expand opportunities for education, research, and professional exchange in spine care.”

Image: Canva