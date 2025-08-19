COMPANY NEWS NEWS
By: 19 August 2025
Synergy Spine Solutions appoints Troy Wahlenmaier as Chief Commercial Officer

Synergy Spine Solutions Inc., a leading innovator in artificial cervical disc replacement, recently announced the appointment of Troy Wahlenmaier as Chief Commercial Officer.

In this role, Mr. Wahlenmaier will lead global sales and marketing efforts as the company accelerates its growth and prepares for U.S. commercialization.

With more than 30 years of commercial leadership in the medical device industry, Mr. Wahlenmaier brings deep expertise in scaling high-performance sales organizations, executing successful commercialization strategies, and driving sustained revenue growth.

Mr. Wahlenmaier joins Synergy following a distinguished 13-year tenure at SI-BONE, where he served as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales. Under his leadership, SI-BONE’s U.S. revenue grew an average of 20% annually, reaching a projected $188 million in 2025. He built and led a commercial team of over 200 professionals and a robust distributor network, while also playing a key role in delivering SI-BONE’s first quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow breakeven – marking a major milestone in the company’s commercial evolution.

“Troy brings a proven track record of commercial success in innovative spinal implants and medical technologies,” said Josh Butters, Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Spine Solutions. “He’s a visionary leader with a rare blend of strategic focus and people-first leadership. His ability to build scalable, culture-driven commercial teams will be pivotal as we accelerate growth and prepare for U.S. market entry.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Wahlenmaier has held leadership roles at top medical device companies including NuVasive, Kyphon, SpineTech, and United States Surgical Corporation. He has consistently exceeded revenue targets by developing market-leading teams and navigating the complexities of both private and public company environments. His experience spans early-stage commercialization, market development, and operational execution.

“I’m thrilled to join Synergy Spine Solutions at such a pivotal and transformative time,” said Mr. Wahlenmaier. “The company’s commitment to innovation and improving patient outcomes aligns perfectly with my passion for building high-impact commercial teams. I look forward to working with the entire Synergy team to expand our market presence and deliver sustained value to our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

 

Source: Ortho Consulting Group

Image: Tory Wahlenmaier, submitted by Ortho Consulting Group

Tags
Staff Writer
Other articles
By: Staff Writer 4 September 2025

World’s first custom anterior cervical spine surgery

UC San Diego Health is the first health system in the world to perform an anterior cervical spine surgery using...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 3 September 2025

Neurokinex launches #TopBinsSmallWins feel-good social media challenge to support those living with spinal cord injury

Neurokinex, a UK neurological rehabilitation charity, has launched #TopBinsSmallWins - a fun, feel-good social media challenge designed to raise awareness...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 19 August 2025

23-26 April 2026, NSpine Combined Cadaveric & Live Tissue Training; France

NSpine are delighted to invite you to join them in Strasbourg at the famous IRCAD training centre to attend what...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 19 August 2025

27-29 May 2026, 41st Annual Meeting Cervical Spine Research Society Europe (CSRS 2026); London

Welcome note from Ahmed Ibrahim, Congress chair CSRS – Europe 2026: On behalf of the Cervical Spine Research Society –...

Read More
TRENDING NEWS

World’s first custom anterior cervical spine surgery

- 4 September 2025

Neurokinex launches #TopBinsSmallWins feel-good social media challenge to support those living with spinal cord injury

- 3 September 2025

23-26 April 2026, NSpine Combined Cadaveric & Live Tissue Training; France

- 19 August 2025

27-29 May 2026, 41st Annual Meeting Cervical Spine Research Society Europe (CSRS 2026); London

- 19 August 2025

Synergy Spine Solutions appoints Troy Wahlenmaier as Chief Commercial Officer

- 19 August 2025

New findings underscore safety and efficiency of Artificial Disc Replacement in the outpatient setting

- 14 August 2025
BROWSE BY SECTION