STEPS Rehabilitation founders, Jules Shiel-Boulger and Toria Chan win Everywoman of the Year Award 2025

STEPS Rehabilitation founders Jules Shiel-Boulger and Toria Chan have been announced as winners of the prestigious Tide Everywoman Entrepreneur Awards, receiving the title Everywoman of the Year 2025.

The accolade celebrates outstanding female entrepreneurship, recognising women who have built successful, purpose-led organisations delivering meaningful social impact.

Established in Sheffield in 2017 by sisters Jules and Toria, STEPS Rehabilitation was founded with the ambition to transform access to specialist rehabilitation for people recovering from life changing injuries. Independently and family-owned, STEPS was built on values rather than commercial profit, ensuring decisions are guided by their client’s needs.

In just ten years, STEPS has grown from an innovative concept into an internationally recognised centre of excellence, supporting more than 400 clients and ranking within the top 1% of employers in Sheffield. The purpose-built facility uniquely integrates medical expertise, therapy and advanced technology with specialist prosthetic rehabilitation, making it one of only two private providers in the UK able to deliver a complete pathway for individuals following amputation. Its state-of-the-art facility provides access to cutting-edge robotic, VR and digital neurotherapies through partnerships with international innovators including MindMaze, STROLLL and Fourier Intelligence.

The judges praised STEPS for its unwavering commitment to clinical outcomes, financial resilience and investment in people, demonstrated by a 98% staff recommendation rate and a workforce now exceeding 180 employees, 77% of whom are women. The organisation has reinvested profits to expand services, refinance major loans and establish the STEPS Rehabilitation Foundation to further support individuals beyond clinical care.

“Judges described them as courageous innovators, with compassion at their core, utterly redefining what world class rehabilitation looks like.”

Commenting on the win, Co-Founders Jules and Toria said: “We have had so many people support us on our journey. Right from the start we had a really strong vision, and without people believing in us and our passion we wouldn’t be here today. The main thing that got us through the early days was the people at STEPS having rehabilitation; seeing them on a daily basis kept us going — from eating a meal in the café with their family to sitting independently or walking for the first time following a life changing injury. We continue to be inspired by what clients and families achieve every day, and just how incredible they are. We also want to say a special thank you to our amazing team, without whom we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing.”

Image: Toria Chan (Co-Founder and Clinical Director of STEPS Rehabilitation) and Jules Shiel-Boulger (Co-Founder and Business Development Director). Source: STEPS Rehabilitation

