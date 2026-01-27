First patient in the North of England undergoes innovative spinal operation

A spinal patient with chronic pain has undergone a cutting-edge Single Position-Oblique Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLIF) and Posterior Instrumented Robotic-Assisted Fusion – the first such procedure at The Walton Centre and the North of England.

OLIF is a minimally invasive procedure, which involves accessing vertebrae through the side of the abdomen and fusing bones in the spine together using bone graphs or metal cages, in an attempt to improve severe back and/or leg pain from degenerative disc disease or instability.

Consultant Orthopaedic Spinal Surgeon Mr Prokopis Annis, who conducted the surgery, said: “The goal, always, is to strengthen the spine and improve patient wellbeing. With OLIF, we’re able to access the spine via the patient’s side, so avoiding large muscle disruption, which can often be the case when operating conventionally. For this patient group, operating this way can mean less time in hospital, a quicker recovery, and, where possible, a reduction in pain and numbness in the back and lower limbs.”

Patients undergoing this procedure at The Walton Centre remain in a single lateral position throughout surgery. In this case, a specialist spinal robot was used to assist with posterior pedicle screw placement, with the robotic system repositioned around the patient rather than the patient being turned during the operation. This single-position, robotic-assisted OLIF, with posterior instrumented fusion, represents an advanced evolution of minimally invasive spinal surgery.

John Ocquaye, 64, from Liverpool, was the first to undergo the procedure at The Walton Centre to address degenerative discs in his spine. John has undergone decompression surgery in recent years, but experienced a significant improvement to his physical health after OLIF surgery in December 2025.

He said: “It’s been hard going over the years with my spine and the problems I’ve been experiencing with the discs. I was a little apprehensive before the surgery, as it’s longer than usual, but I can’t deny the improvement after having it.

“The numbness in my feet has reduced, but I’m now dealing with pins and needles in my knees and thighs, which I’m told by the complex spinal unit will get better over the next 12-18 months. I can also walk further without a stick than at any time since 2021, when I had my first decompression surgery, thanks to having this new procedure. I’ve still got a long way to go, but I’m positive that I can get back to life and doing things I’ve not been able to do for years.”

Clinical Director for Neurosurgery and Consultant Neurosurgeon Mr Emmanuel Chavredakis said: “At The Walton Centre, innovation is central to our practice, and we are committed to introducing and adopting new surgical techniques across all subspecialties, including spinal surgery, to enhance patient care and outcomes.”

Source: The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Image: The Walton Centre front entrance. Credit: The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust