By: 19 August 2025
27-29 May 2026, 41st Annual Meeting Cervical Spine Research Society Europe (CSRS 2026); London

Welcome note from Ahmed Ibrahim, Congress chair CSRS – Europe 2026:

On behalf of the Cervical Spine Research Society – Europe (CSRS – Europe), we are delighted to invite you to the 41st CSRS – Europe Annual Meeting, taking place in London.

This prestigious conference will bring together leading experts, researchers, and surgeons from around the globe to discuss the latest advancements, challenges and controversies in cervical spine surgery. The event will feature renowned keynote speakers sharing cutting-edge research, innovative techniques, and best practices in the field.

Conference highlights:
• Engaging discussions on current challenges and breakthroughs in cervical spine surgery
• Presentations by world-class experts and thought leaders
• Networking opportunities with international peers and specialists

Join us in London for this unparalleled opportunity to enhance your expertise, exchange knowledge, and collaborate with professionals shaping the future of cervical spine surgery.

We look forward to welcoming you to London for this landmark event!

For more information and to book your place, please visit CSRS: Annual meeting cervical spine resaearch society europe

Image: Canva

