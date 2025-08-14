New findings underscore safety and efficiency of Artificial Disc Replacement in the outpatient setting

The abstract, authored by Steven J. Girdler, MD (DISC Surgery Center), summarized data from 1,684 cervical artificial discs implanted into 1,043 patients between 2018 and 2024.

Artificial disc replacement (ADR) – a procedure used to treat spinal stenosis, disc degeneration and disc herniation in the cervical spine – can be performed both safely and efficiently at multiple levels in the outpatient setting, according to newly released research findings. Authored by Mayo Clinic-trained orthopedic spine surgeon Steven J. Girdler, MD, an abstract of these findings summarized six years of patient data during which ADR surgeries were performed by spine surgeons at DISC Surgery Center locations in Newport Beach and Marina del Rey, California.

The analysis involved 1,684 cervical artificial discs implanted into 1,043 patients, reviewing demographic data, ASA classifications, surgical times, patient outcomes and costs. Of the 443 women, 559 men and 1 unclassified patient studied, there were zero immediate postoperative transfers, no blood transfusions, and no readmissions within the immediate perioperative period. All patients were discharged home successfully within 24 hours to start their recovery.

Demonstrating the efficiency of ADR as an outpatient procedure regardless of level, the case breakdown included 433 single-level ADRs with an average surgical time of 69.8 minutes; 579 two-level ADRs with an average surgical time of 93.4 minutes; and 31 three-level ADRs with an average surgical time of 131.8 minutes. This data reinforces the mission of DISC Surgery Center parent company TriasMD to make motion-preserving procedures like this more accessible to patients while maintaining strict quality guidelines. Read the abstract HERE.

“Combined, these findings reveal the potential for significant cost savings to the healthcare system, benefiting patients, providers and payers alike,” said Dr. Girdler. “ADRs can now be performed routinely in surgery centers without complications, reducing the need for lengthy hospital stays while fostering shorter recovery periods and a quicker return to active lives.”

TriasMD’s clinically integrated network, Trias Global, has tracked these outcomes across several spine surgeons, including Joel S. Beckett, MD, Robert S. Bray, Jr., MD, FAANS, Steven J. Girdler, MD, Brandon Hirsch, MD, Nick Jain, MD, Amer Khalil, MD, Luke Macyszyn, MD, FAANS, FACS, Rojeh Melikian, MD, Ali H. Mesiwala, MD, FAANS, Todd Peters, MD, and Grant D. Shifflett, MD.

Image: Dr. Steven Girdler in the OR, DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey (Los Angeles). Submitted by DISC Surgery Center