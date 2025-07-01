Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh elects new President

Dr Clare McNaught has been elected as the new President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and will officially take up the role in November 2025.

Dr McNaught will become the College’s first ever female President in the College’s 520-year history, and will succeed Professor Rowan Parks, who has served as the College’s President for the last three years.

Clare is currently Vice President of RCSEd, a role she has held since 2022, and is also a Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

Current President, Professor Rowan Parks, who will remain in-post until November 2025, said: “I’d like to congratulate Clare on this fantastic achievement. In her role as Vice President, Clare has demonstrated a clear strategic vision, and I am positive the College will continue to thrive over the coming years under her leadership.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to serve as President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, representing a wide range of talented and committed members all over the world, whose hard work and innovation has helped advance the global surgical landscape. I wish Clare every success in her new role.”

Clare McNaught said: “Being elected President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh is both a profound honour and an exciting challenge. I am deeply grateful to Professor Rowan Parks for his exceptional leadership and the remarkable legacy he leaves behind.

“During the last 14 years the College has been a huge part of my life and I have enjoyed supporting our young surgeons and dentists through their careers. In my tenure as President I want to continue to support our membership and in particular our volunteer network who work tirelessly on behalf of the College to uphold our high professional standards.”

Clare is a full-time general surgeon in the NHS with a particular interest in Colorectal cancer and IBD. Clare has held a number of positions in the College, including examiner, Regional Surgical Ambassador for Yorkshire, Surgeons News Editor, Founder and Chair of the Younger Fellows Committee and Honorary Secretary.

