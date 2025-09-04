World’s first custom anterior cervical spine surgery

UC San Diego Health is the first health system in the world to perform an anterior cervical spine surgery using a fully personalized implant designed for a patient’s unique anatomy.

The first surgery, performed in July 2025, was an anterior cervical procedure, which involves making an incision in the front (anterior) of the neck, removing a damaged disc, and fusing the adjacent vertebrae together.

The procedure includes a standard artificial disc, placed in the space where a damaged disc has been removed. Traditional implants are one-size-fits-all, which can affect alignment, healing, and movement. This new technological approach and implant combines advanced imaging, artificial intelligence (AI), and 3D printing to create a customized implant.

“Every spine is unique, just like a fingerprint,” said Joseph Osorio, MD, PhD, associate professor of neurological surgery at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and neurosurgeon at UC San Diego Health. “With this technology, we can create an implant specifically for each patient, instead of asking their body to adapt to a standard device. It’s a fundamental shift in how we approach complex spine surgery.”

The neurosurgical team that performed the procedure at UC San Diego Health, led by Osorio, captured detailed scans of the patient’s neck to measure the spine precisely. AI-assisted planning then determined the implant design, which was 3D printed in medical-grade titanium for use in the procedure.

This level of customization could be life-changing for patients with conditions such as spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, or spinal deformities because it allows for more precise spinal alignment, reduced surgical complications, and faster recovery times. By preserving healthy anatomy and improving structural support, patients may regain mobility sooner, experience less pain, and have a lower likelihood of needing additional corrective surgeries, significantly improving quality of life and long-term function.

“This is the first step in a larger transformation,” said Osorio. “We envision a future where every implant, whether for the spine, hip, or knee, is made for one person, not mass-produced for everyone.”

Anterior cervical fusion has been performed since the 1950s and remains one of the most common spine procedures, making this achievement a historic first.

“This milestone brings the promise of personalized medicine to spine surgery,” said Alexander Khalessi, MD, MBA, chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at UC San Diego School of Medicine and neurosurgeon at UC San Diego Health. “This first case exemplifies how device innovation and meticulous surgical technique can restore function for our patients. We are expanding what’s possible in the treatment of complex spinal conditions at UC San Diego Health.”

UC San Diego Health has been recognized as a national leader in neurosurgical modernization. The spine program has earned accreditation from The Joint Commission for excellence in spine surgery, reflecting the health system’s commitment to patient safety, quality outcomes, and evidence-based care.

In the 2025–26 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings, UC San Diego Health’s neurology and neurosurgery program was named among the top in the nation, highlighting dedication to research, technology, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The spine program brings together neurosurgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, rehabilitation specialists, and pain management experts to provide comprehensive care for every patient, from non-surgical treatments to the most complex procedures.

Source: Newswise

Image: The custom-designed titanium implant, made to a patient’s unique spinal anatomy, represents a breakthrough in personalized anterior cervical spine surgery. Credit: Justin Covington, UC San Diego Health