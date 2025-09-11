NHS Scotland spinout aiming to further accelerate growth with Boston Congress presence

NHS Scotland spinout Aurum Biosciences has been invited to speak at a flagship life sciences conference in the US, further fostering its growth ambitions.

A spinout of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, InnoScot Health, and the University of Glasgow, the biopharmaceutical company is developing a novel drug for therapeutics and multiple diagnostics in areas of unmet clinical need such as stroke, spinal cord injury, and inflammatory imaging. Its CEO David Brennan will be attending the Life Science Executive Partnering (LSX) Congress in Boston and presenting a showcase of its leading technology on the afternoon of Tuesday 16 September.

David will be seeking to connect with international venture capital investors who can help Aurum scale its operations and further advance the company’s patented ABL-101 platform technology with its potential to offer major advancements in the management of acute stroke.

He will also speak as part of a ‘BioTech CEO Forum’ on Monday 15 September – a panel segment with a focus on ‘Thriving During Tough Times in Biotech: Fundraising Strategies and Beyond’.

This will include discussions around ‘innovative fundraising strategies to secure capital in a competitive environment’ and ‘insights into investor priorities and how to align your biotech’s vision with funding opportunities’.

The LSX Congress expects a delegate mix including innovators, investors and senior life science dealmakers who are invited to connect, learn, and partner and is aimed at “empowering innovation, accelerating investment and facilitating partnering to shape the future of healthcare”.

Dr Brennan said: “It’s a privilege to be invited to present at one of the world’s largest and most well-regarded biotech events, affording an excellent platform for us to engage key investors while targeting further interest and support.

“We’re proud to have the opportunity of being among leaders from the BioTech, MedTech, and PharmaTech sectors to showcase our technology to other CEOs, investors, and pharma executives, and explore partnership opportunities.

“It’s also a chance for us to heighten our presence within the global life sciences ecosystem, while demonstrating the vast potential inherent within our technology to target a range of serious, life-threatening conditions.”

Aurum’s molecular technology, which carries and delivers oxygen independent of haemoglobin, could also reduce ischemic damage in acute spinal cord injury, improve treatment options in heart attack, and reduce secondary organ damage in cardiac arrest among other uses.

Executive Chair of InnoScot Health, Graham Watson said: “We are delighted that Aurum is commanding two slots at the prestigious LSX Congress which is well-known for attracting global leaders from various sectors and high value investors looking for promising innovations.

“The event represents another significant step up in ambitions and a great platform to progress Aurum’s ambitions for engaging interest in, and further developing, its innovative ABL-101 technology.”

Source: InnoScot Health

Image: Logo of InnoScot Health