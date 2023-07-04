BIG® ST from SIGNUS: ONE Design – many options July 4, 2023

Promotional feature

ONE Design – many options

With the BIG® ST Cage, SIGNUS offers multiple options to cover lumbar interbody fusion procedures with their ST (Structural Titanium) product portfolio of 3D printed Titanium cages. BIG® ST is placed by an ALIF (Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion), OLIF (Oblique Lumbar Interbody Fusion) or LLIF (Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion) approach in the L1 – S1 spinal region.

The implant is manufactured from proven titanium alloy (Ti-6Al-4V). ‘ST’ – Structural Titanium – is an open-pore titanium grid structure with anatomic parameters to optimise intercorporeal fusion. The structured interior with defined porosity offers the bone an ideal “anchor” for ingrowth of blood vessels and bone cells. With good to excellent fusion results, porous implants have become established as the gold standard for endoprostheses.[1] With our BIG® ST fusion implant, we are now building on these results for use in the spine. BIG® ST consists of a titanium grid structure that, with its defined pore design, imitates the architecture of natural bone. The interconnection between the pores ensures optimal oxygen and nutrient supply, creating the optimal foundation for bony healing-in. The implant also offers more room for fusion, with 70 % of BIG® ST consisting of pores. The roughness of the implant – in addition to its toothed endplate design that has been tried and tested by SIGNUS – optimises the primary stability and counteracts migration of the implant. In addition, the lateral surfaces are embedded in a smooth frame to minimise the preparation needed and to protect the nerve structures during the implantation procedure.

ST Line advantages at one glance

Greater contact area with the defined surface topology

Secure anchorage in the bone owing to high primary stability

Reduced risk of implant migration

Open, macroporous titanium structure

Resembles natural cancellous architecture

Enables not only attachment of bone but also osseointegration

70% pores

Little foreign material – more space for fusion

Optimised visibility in the image converter

References

1 Rader CP; Hendrich C; Löw S; Walther M; Eulert J. Unfallchirurg 103, 846-852, 2000. Selmitsch M. In: Zweymüller K (Hrsg): 10 Jahre Zweymüller-Hüftendoprothese; pp. 14-19, 1990

More information on BIG® ST:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/big-st-lumbar-interbody-fusion.html

ABOUT SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For almost 30 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com