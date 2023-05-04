Preview: The Global Spine Congress 2023; Prague May 4, 2023

The Global Spine Congress (GSC) 2023 is just around the corner, and leading international spine experts are getting ready to come together in the beautiful city of Prague to discuss the latest advances in spine care and research.

From May 31- June 3, this spine event promises to be an important platform for sharing knowledge, and fostering collaboration to improve spine care.

GSC will be hosted at the Prague Congress Centre, in the heart of the city and one of the largest congress centers in Europe with state-of-the-art facilities. The center is a green venue, and since 2016 the center has been able to reduce energy costs by 21 million CZK per year.

Over the course of four days, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of activities, including scientific sessions and networking, to learn about the latest treatment approaches and advances in spine care, exchange knowledge and share experiences on a single platform.

The GSC will feature world-renowned experts who will present the latest findings in the field of spine, share their experiences and provide insights into the latest trends and developments in the field of spine care.

From minimally invasive surgery to endoscopy, the scientific program will explore a wide range of cutting-edge topics. Pre-courses, taking place May 31 will offer access to international medical expertise in spine care and research. Topics include Spine Injuries in Sports, Spondylolysis and Spondylolisthesis, and Leadership in Surgery. Once again, AO Spine will host the popular “Women in Spine” session which will continue the conversation about gender diversity in spine care. AO Spine members only sessions will address important topics for daily practice, as well as paper sessions that will change the way we look at spine care.

In addition to the scientific program, the GSC will also provide networking opportunities, enabling participants to connect with fellow spine colleagues from around the world. Attendees can visit the exhibit hall to meet with companies and learn about the latest technologies available in spine care.

Registration is now open. Standard registration rates apply through May 30. After this date, late and onsite fees will apply. Visit the official GSC website for pricing information, schedule and registration.

SAVE THE DATE – GSC 2024 heads to Bangkok from May 15-18. Mark your calendars today! Abstract submissions open June 1 so make sure to submit your research for the next edition of GSC.