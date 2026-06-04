GIRFT launches best practice tool to support primary care colleagues to assess and manage patients with spinal pain

The interactive tool also features links to supporting videos of a best practice assessment, advice for clinicians in cases of suspected cauda equina syndrome (CES), a guide to treatment options for nerve root pain and to NICE guidance on the assessment and management of low back pain and sciatica.

Mike Hutton, GIRFT clinical lead for spinal services, said:“Musculoskeletal complaints represent 30% of all primary care consultations in England. Approximately 50% of these are for spinal pain, which is also the most common cause of disability in the UK.

“This interactive poster aims to make life easier for our colleagues in primary care, offering all the information and guidance they need to make decisions on those patients in one, convenient place.

“Importantly, we have included links to community red flags for lower back pain and radicular pain, to ensure they are aware of what constitutes an emergency or priority case.

“We would urge everyone working in primary care to bookmark and save this resource for easy access, to ensure their patients are assessed according to best practice.”