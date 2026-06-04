NEWS
By: 4 June 2026
GIRFT launches best practice tool to support primary care colleagues to assess and manage patients with spinal pain

GIRFT has developed an interactive tool designed to support primary care practitioners to assess patients who present with spinal pain according to best practice.   

Aligned with the National Back and Radicular Pathway, the one-page virtual ‘poster’ guides GPs and other primary care practitioners through initial assessment, outlines the non-spinal causes of pain and spinal red flags to consider, highlights treatment options, pain relief and activity advice, and guides the user on when to refer onward. 

The interactive tool also features links to supporting videos of a best practice assessment, advice for clinicians in cases of suspected cauda equina syndrome (CES), a guide to treatment options for nerve root pain and to NICE guidance on the assessment and management of low back pain and sciatica. 

Mike Hutton, GIRFT clinical lead for spinal services, said:“Musculoskeletal complaints represent 30% of all primary care consultations in England. Approximately 50% of these are for spinal pain, which is also the most common cause of disability in the UK.

“This interactive poster aims to make life easier for our colleagues in primary care, offering all the information and guidance they need to make decisions on those patients in one, convenient place.

“Importantly, we have included links to community red flags for lower back pain and radicular pain, to ensure they are aware of what constitutes an emergency or priority case.

“We would urge everyone working in primary care to bookmark and save this resource for easy access, to ensure their patients are assessed according to best practice.”

 

Source: GIRFT

Tags
Staff Writer
Other articles
By: Staff Writer 11 June 2026

Scoliosis Research Society leads awareness for Scoliosis Awareness Month

It starts with the research The members of the Scoliosis Research Society have been leading scoliosis research for decades. The...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 9 June 2026

Artificial discs redefine the next generation of spinal treatment

The global artificial disc market was valued at USD 748.6 million in 2025. The market is expected to grow from...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 4 June 2026

GIRFT launches best practice tool to support primary care colleagues to assess and manage patients with spinal pain

GIRFT has developed an interactive tool designed to support primary care practitioners to assess patients who present with spinal pain...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 12 May 2026

Luis Manuel Tumialán named Chair of the AANS/CNS section on disorders of the spine and peripheral nerves

The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) are pleased to announce the appointment...

Read More
TRENDING NEWS

Scoliosis Research Society leads awareness for Scoliosis Awareness Month

- 11 June 2026

Artificial discs redefine the next generation of spinal treatment

- 9 June 2026

GIRFT launches best practice tool to support primary care colleagues to assess and manage patients with spinal pain

- 4 June 2026

Luis Manuel Tumialán named Chair of the AANS/CNS section on disorders of the spine and peripheral nerves

- 12 May 2026

MedTech innovation programme set to ‘bridge vital gap between education and execution’ for Scotland

- 7 May 2026

Scoliosis Research Society announces the 2026 award winners

- 23 April 2026
BROWSE BY SECTION