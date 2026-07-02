Four leading health innovators crowned winners of Isle of Man Innovation Challenge on Health and Social Care

Four companies developing innovative solutions to improve health and social care have been crowned winners of the Isle of Man’s 2026 Innovation Challenge, following a global programme designed to connect innovators with real-world healthcare challenges and accelerate the adoption of new technologies.

The winners were selected from a group of 15 global finalists following a highly competitive process, which attracted a record-breaking 125 entries from 25 countries.

Now in its fourth year, the Challenge focused on health and social care, recognising the opportunity for innovation to play a greater role in supporting evolving patient needs, workforce demands, and service delivery.

The Challenge brought together innovators, clinicians, policymakers, public health leaders and community stakeholders to explore how technology, data and new approaches could help address some of the most pressing challenges facing health and care systems around the world.

Finalists took part in an intensive 10-week programme, working directly with Isle of Man Government, Manx Care, Public Health and frontline professionals to better understand sector needs and refine their solutions accordingly.

Unlike a traditional pitching competition, finalists were given direct access to decision-makers and end users, enabling them to test assumptions, refine their propositions and better understand user needs, service challenges and potential pathways to adoption.

The Challenge culminated in a live Finale Day in Douglas, where finalists presented their innovations to a panel of expert judges, industry leaders and healthcare professionals.

The 2026 category winners are:

· Working Smarter: Concentric Health – An AI-powered digital consent and shared decision-making platform that helps clinicians and patients make informed healthcare decisions through personalised, evidence-based information, replacing traditional paper-based processes.

· Wellness: BeatModules – A digital wellbeing and education platform that uses interactive learning, AI-supported behavioural simulations and peer-led content to help young people build healthier habits and make informed health decisions.

· Home First: Plainstep Ltd – A digital platform that helps healthcare providers recover unused outpatient appointments by automating waitlist management, reducing missed appointments and improving access to care without requiring new apps or systems.

An additional Biosphere Award was presented to The Wellbeing Doctors / helfy®, a doctor-led digital health platform that uses clinical diagnostics, personalised lifestyle medicine and AI to help prevent chronic disease, improve long-term health outcomes and empower people to take control of their wellbeing. This award reflects the Isle of Man’s whole-nation UNESCO Biosphere status, recognising the solution with the best potential to deliver positive environmental, community and economic impact.

This year’s finalists showcased a diverse range of innovations, including AI-powered clinical support tools, preventative health technologies, digital care platforms, workforce optimisation solutions, remote monitoring technologies and community-based care models. Together, they demonstrated the breadth of innovation emerging to support more sustainable, accessible and person-centred health and care systems.

The Innovation Challenge forms part of the Isle of Man’s wider ambition to position itself as a globally connected innovation hub, where businesses, government and industry can work together to develop, test and scale solutions that address real-world challenges.

Led by Digital Isle of Man and delivered in partnership with the Department of Health and Social Care, Manx Care and Public Health Isle of Man, the Innovation Challenge continues to strengthen the Island’s position as a destination for innovation, collaboration and real-world testing.

The winners will now receive six months of continued support, including access to mentors, investors, regulators, government representatives and industry stakeholders, helping them further develop their solutions and explore potential pathways to piloting, deployment and future collaboration opportunities.

Together, the winning solutions demonstrated how technology, data and innovation can help improve outcomes, enhance experiences and support more sustainable health and care systems.

Claire Christian MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care, said: “Health and social care systems across the world are facing significant challenges, but they are also facing unprecedented opportunities for innovation.

“Throughout this Challenge we have seen inspiring ideas, talented founders and practical solutions that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients, support healthcare professionals and strengthen services. The Challenge has demonstrated the value of bringing global ideas and expertise together with local challenges and priorities.

“We look forward to continuing conversations with the winners and exploring how innovation can help shape the future of health and social care both on the Isle of Man and beyond.”

Lyle Wraxall, Chief Executive of Digital Isle of Man, said: “The Innovation Challenge demonstrates what can happen when innovation is connected to access. Access to expertise, access to decision-makers and access to real-world environments where ideas can be tested and refined.

The calibre of companies attracted to this year’s programme reflects the growing international reputation of the Isle of Man as a place where innovators can engage directly with decision-makers, access expertise and move from concept to practical application.

“What makes the Isle of Man unique is our ability to bring together innovators, clinicians, policymakers and regulators in a way that allows ideas to be explored, challenged and progressed quickly.

“For many finalists, the greatest value of the Challenge extends beyond the awards themselves. It lies in the relationships built throughout the programme and the opportunities those relationships create.

“We look forward to continuing those conversations with this year’s winners as they explore future partnerships, pilots and commercial opportunities both on the Isle of Man and beyond.”

Source: Lexington

Image: Submitted with press release