NEWS
By: 16 June 2026
Large genetic study uncovers dozens of risk loci for lumbar spinal stenosis

An international research team has identified dozens of new genetic risk factors linked to lumbar spinal stenosis, a common degenerative condition of the lower spine.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Oulu, provides new insight into the biological mechanisms behind one of the most frequent causes of mobility problems in older adults.

Lumbar spinal stenosis develops when structures in the lower spine gradually degenerate and narrow the spinal canal. As the space within the canal becomes restricted, nerves passing through it can become compressed.

The condition is particularly common among older adults. In many cases it causes no symptoms, but for some patients it can significantly affect mobility and quality of life. A hallmark symptom is so-called neurogenic claudication: pain, numbness or weakness radiating to the legs during walking, often forcing people to stop and rest.

With ageing populations worldwide, lumbar spinal stenosis is becoming increasingly prevalent. It is estimated to affect more than 100 million people globally.

To better understand the hereditary component of the disease, researchers analysed genetic and health data from more than 780,000 individuals. Previous studies have suggested that lumbar spinal stenosis may have a hereditary component, but its genetic basis has remained relatively poorly understood.

The study draws on large-scale datasets from the Finnish FinnGen project, the Estonian Biobank and the UK Biobank.

“This is one of the largest genetic studies of lumbar spinal stenosis”, says Ville Salo, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Oulu and the study’s lead analyst.

The analysis identified 73 previously unknown genetic regions associated with the risk of lumbar spinal stenosis, in addition to 15 loci that had been reported earlier.

The researchers also examined patients who had undergone surgery due to severe stenosis. In this group, 32 genetic regions were associated to more advanced forms of the disease requiring surgical treatment.

Many of the genetic regions identified in the study are linked to biological pathways involved in spinal structure, degenerative processes and nervous system function.

According to the researchers, the findings may help explain why some people develop symptomatic spinal stenosis while others with similar age-related changes remain unaffected.

In the longer term, improved understanding of the genetic mechanisms behind the condition could support the development of more targeted treatments and help identify individuals at higher risk. The researchers also note that more effective treatments could eventually help reduce healthcare costs associated with the condition.

 

The study was published in the journal Nature CommunicationsSalo, V., Määttä, J., Takala, J. et al. Genetic architecture of lumbar spinal stenosis. Nat Commun (2026)

 

Reference: Nature Communications: Salo, V., Määttä, J., Takala, J. et al. Genetic architecture of lumbar spinal stenosis. Nat Commun (2026)

Source: University of Oulu

Image: Canva

Tags
Staff Writer
Other articles
By: Staff Writer 24 June 2026

October 23-24 2026, NSpine Cadaveric Training Course; South Africa

Date: October 23rd – October 24th Venue: Sunskill Laboratory, Biomedical Research Institute, Stellenbosch University This NSpine course is designed to empower the...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 24 June 2026

Global leader in neurorehabilitation strengthens SCI Ventures

One of America’s leading neurorehabilitation and research hospitals has joined SCI Ventures, the first specialist venture fund dedicated to paralysis...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 16 June 2026

Large genetic study uncovers dozens of risk loci for lumbar spinal stenosis

An international research team has identified dozens of new genetic risk factors linked to lumbar spinal stenosis, a common degenerative...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 11 June 2026

Scoliosis Research Society leads awareness for Scoliosis Awareness Month

It starts with the research The members of the Scoliosis Research Society have been leading scoliosis research for decades. The...

Read More
TRENDING NEWS

October 23-24 2026, NSpine Cadaveric Training Course; South Africa

- 24 June 2026

Global leader in neurorehabilitation strengthens SCI Ventures

- 24 June 2026

Large genetic study uncovers dozens of risk loci for lumbar spinal stenosis

- 16 June 2026

Scoliosis Research Society leads awareness for Scoliosis Awareness Month

- 11 June 2026

Artificial discs redefine the next generation of spinal treatment

- 9 June 2026

GIRFT launches best practice tool to support primary care colleagues to assess and manage patients with spinal pain

- 4 June 2026
BROWSE BY SECTION