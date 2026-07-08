Pioneering programme launched to test breakthrough spinal treatment in UK rehab centres

The Matt Hampson Foundation Get Busy Living Centre in Leicestershire has become a trailblazer for a pioneering programme testing the real-world impact of a groundbreaking spinal cord injury treatment.

The programme was launched recently by Spinal Research, a UK charity dedicated to curing paralysis.

It is providing selected rehabilitation centres with the first dedicated treatment for paralysis approved by UK regulators. Developed by Onward Medical, the ARC-EX system combines targeted electrical spinal cord stimulation with rehabilitation exercises to help restore strength, movement and independence.

In clinical trials it has been shown to improve hand strength and sensation in people with chronic cervical spinal cord injuries.

Now, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, Spinal Research is creating a network of specialist rehabilitation centres to look at the real-world impact of this exciting technology.

The charity is initially providing the ARC-EX system on loan to three, approved centres over a 12-month period with a fourth being funded in partnership with the Injured Jockey’s Fund.

It will be used with a range of clients with spinal cord injuries alongside their normal, activity-based therapy. Valuable data around real-world outcomes and user experiences will help shape further research and best practice.

Spinal Research Chief Executive Louisa McGinn said: “We have been part of Onward’s journey from the start and it’s incredible to see that hope is now turning into real progress. The message is clear: if we get the funding, the next few years could change everything for people with spinal cord injuries.

“And today is an example of how we are building a national force for that change. The UK can become the first country in the world to create a connected, data-driven spinal repair ecosystem turning research breakthroughs into real-world recovery which will transform the treatment and rehabilitation landscape for paralysed people in the UK.”

The Programme’s trailblazer is the Matt Hampson Foundation (MHF) Get Busy Living Centre, near Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire. The MHF inspires and supports young people following life-changing injury through sport, providing expert physical and emotional rehabilitation, wellbeing, mentorship and community support.

Founder and former England Under-21 rugby union player Matt Hampson, who was paralysed from the neck down in a training accident aged just 20, said: “We always aim to be innovative and pioneering in the support we provide our beneficiaries so we are delighted to be selected for participation in this programme with Spinal Research.

“As a Foundation, it is rewarding to be selected to work alongside teams with different expertise and experiences, all trying to develop treatments which could make such a difference to someone with a spinal injury.”

Three more specialist rehabilitation centres in Yorkshire, the North East and South West will soon join the programme and Spinal Research is launching a major fundraising campaign to expand its reach nationwide.

The Programme is part of the new Spinal Research Recovery Alliance which brings together researchers, clinicians, industry and charity partners with the spinal cord injured community to speed up progress from the lab to real world impact.

Every two hours someone in the UK is paralysed after a spina cord injury. It can happen to anyone at any time with devastating consequences.

Louisa McGinn added: “The next five years present an unprecedented opportunity to change what’s possible for people living with spinal cord injuries.

“Breakthrough therapies are nearing clinical reality, and frontier technologies — from AI and robotics to gene therapy — are creating bold and quicker new pathways toward repair and recovery.

“At this pivotal moment, the programme launched today is an important first step in the creation of a network of community rehabilitation centres which will connect research and industry innovators to real world outcomes.”

“It’s a key element of our Recovery Alliance in which we’re also building powerful clinical research and digital platforms that bring people with spinal cord injuries together with researchers and clinicians.”

Source: Spinal Research

Image: ·Matt ‘Hambo’ Hampson, MHF founder and former England Under-21 rugby union player who was paralysed from the neck down in a training accident. Submitted by Spinal Research