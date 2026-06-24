October 23-24 2026, NSpine Cadaveric Training Course; South Africa

Date: October 23rd – October 24th

Venue: Sunskill Laboratory, Biomedical Research Institute, Stellenbosch University

This NSpine course is designed to empower the next generation of spinal surgeons through immersive,hands-on training in Endoscopy, ALIF/XLIF, MIS TILF and Cervical procedures.

Led by an esteemed international and local faculty, handpicked for their unparalleled expertise and dedication to teaching, this event is set within the state-of-the-art Sunskill Laboratory at the prestigious Bio-medical Research Institute of Stellenbosch University.

Course Structure: Delegates will receive up to 2 full days of hands-on training through a modular rotation at workstations.

Incorporated in the course structure, delegates will also get access to our case discussions lead by local and international experts.

For more details and to book, visit: NSpine Cadaveric Training Course – Cape Town 2026 – NSpine Spine Courses and Conferences