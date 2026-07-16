Draeger Medical opens new UK Innovation Hub to support NHS transformation and improve patient care

Draeger Medical UK has officially opened a new, state-of-the-art Innovation Hub at its Hemel Hempstead office, marking an investment in healthcare innovation and supporting ambitions set out in the NHS 10-year Health Plan.

The new facility has been designed to help healthcare organisations explore and adopt innovative technologies that enhance patient care, improve operational efficiency and support the digital transformation of healthcare services.

As part of Dräger’s ongoing investment in the UK healthcare sector, the Innovation Hub aligns with key NHS priorities, including accelerating digital adoption, delivering more care closer to home, and shifting the focus of healthcare from treatment to prevention. By providing a collaborative environment for clinicians, healthcare leaders and technology specialists, the hub will showcase integrated solutions that help address some of the most pressing challenges facing the NHS today.

The launch was attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE CStJ, and the Mayor of Dacorum, Councillor Garrick Stevens, who joined employees, customers and partners to celebrate the opening of the new hub.

The Innovation Hub forms part of a wider transformation of the company’s customer-facing facilities, creating a state-of-the-art environment showcasing the latest medical technologies used across perioperative care, intensive care and neonatal care. Designed to replicate a clinical setting and refurbished using medical-grade materials, the facility will provide a dedicated space for customer collaboration, training and innovation.

The investment reflects Draeger Medical UK’s long-standing commitment to its base at Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, where the company has established itself as a significant employer and trusted partner to the National Health Service (NHS).

As a long-standing supplier to the NHS, Draeger Medical UK supports frontline clinicians with medical technologies such as anaesthesia workstations, surgical lights and ventilators, alongside services designed to improve patient care and outcomes. The new facility will further strengthen the company’s ability to provide training, technical support and product demonstrations for healthcare professionals.

Matthew Bedford, Managing Director, Draeger Medical UK, said: “This investment demonstrates our commitment to Hemel Hempstead, our employees and our customers. The Innovation Hub provides a modern environment where healthcare professionals can experience the latest technologies, receive specialist training and collaborate with our teams.

“As we continue to grow, we are proud to be investing in our local community and creating a facility that will support both our customers and our people for years to come.”

The refurbished facility incorporates several features that reflect the company’s values and heritage. A new dedicated workspace has been named the Garrett Anderson Room, honouring pioneering physician Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, who played a leading role in securing women’s rights to train and practise medicine in the UK.

With more than 135 years of heritage globally and a long-established presence in the UK, Draeger Medical continues to invest in innovation, skills and technology while maintaining its strong connection to the communities it serves.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE CStJ, in his speech at the launch event, said: “Today marks more than the opening of a new facility. It represents a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the belief in the need for advances in healthcare.

“Healthcare is facing unprecedented challenges. Not only here in the UK but around the world, health systems are under increasing pressure from ageing populations, workforce shortages, rising demand, and the growing complexity of patient care as well as funding. At the same time, we are witnessing extraordinary advances in technology that offer new opportunities to improve outcomes, enhance efficiency, and support healthcare professionals in delivering the very best care.

“This innovation hub has been created to help bridge that gap between possibility and practice. It is a place where engineers, clinicians, scientists, digital specialists and industry partners can work together to develop solutions that are not only technologically advanced, but genuinely responsive to the needs of patients and healthcare professionals.”

Source: Draeger Medical

Image: Facility opening by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE CStJ, and the Mayor of Dacorum, Councillor Garrick Stevens, who joined employees, customers and partners to celebrate the launch of the new centre. Credit: Draeger Medical