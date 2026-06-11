Scoliosis Research Society leads awareness for Scoliosis Awareness Month

It starts with the research

The members of the Scoliosis Research Society have been leading scoliosis research for decades. The Society’s mission and goals have always been the improvement of patient care for those with spinal deformities – and it all starts with the research.

Whether it’s Drs. Blount and Schmid who originally designed the Milwaukee brace to help control scoliosis in a growing child, to Lenke Classification, which has become the worldwide standard for classifying adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. SRS members have consistently led the advancements in diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

Approximately one out of every six children diagnosed with scoliosis will have a curve that requires active treatment, sometimes involving surgery. Early diagnosis is the key to taking important first steps to providing treatment that may prevent more serious problems.

Every June, during National Scoliosis Awareness Month, the SRS highlights the growing need for education, early detection and awareness about scoliosis and its prevalence. The campaign also unites scoliosis patients, families, physicians, clinicians, institutions, and related businesses in collaborative grassroots networking throughout the month.

If you want to Speak Up for Scoliosis, there are many ways to share your message. Consider updating your social media with informational content, donate to Research, Education and Outreach fund to support scoliosis research, download our press release and share with your local paper, find inspiration from our patient stories or learn more about scoliosis by watching one of their patient education videos.

Also check out the podcast, Scoliosis Dialogues this month. Every episode features a patient story with an emphasis on their fundraising efforts to give back to the research that helped them.

Learn more about the SRS and scoliosis on their website: www.srs.org.

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