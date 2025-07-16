16-20 March 2026, NSpine Canadian Masterclass 2026; Lake Louise

Each day will feature a number of cases presented by faculty and delegates that illustrate the theme of the session – there is however substantial freedom to take the discussions and cases into the areas of most interest to delegates. Specific topics can be requested in advance and delegates are welcome to bring own cases for discussion.

Each Masterclass combines 6 hours of CME accredited sessions together extended free time for informal networking and other pursuits.

Included in your package is the course fee, hotel accommodation and breakfast, as well as networking dinners in the Hotel Fairmont Chateau famed restaurants. Partners and families are welcome to attend.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Canadian Rockies, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is a UNESCO heritage site and affords the perfect location to encourage clear thought and debate in the NSpine sessions balanced with the splendours and relaxation of winter recreation in your free time.

Many of our participants return each year confirming the event as their most valuable professional learning experience.

Prospecus: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vl5jxzwgzner4w5go80yq/NSpine-Canada-Masterclass-2026-Prospectus.pdf?rlkey=n9wpelwmtgs48oaay8e6mbp4n&dl=0

Registration page: https://nspinegmbh.regfox.com/canadian-winter-masterclass