By: 25 June 2025
Review: GSC 2025 in Rio: A record-breaking celebration of innovation and collaboration

Review

The Global Spine Congress (GSC) 2025 in Rio de Janeiro has officially wrapped, and what an unforgettable event it was!

With breathtaking views, vibrant culture, and a buzzing scientific atmosphere, this year’s congress brought together a record-breaking number of participants from across the globe—all united by a shared passion for advancing spine care.

Over the course of four inspiring days, 2,200 spine professionals from over 80 countries came together to explore the latest breakthroughs in spine care, exchange ideas, and foster new collaborations. From cutting-edge symposia and hands-on workshops to rapid-fire sessions and a sold-out exhibition hall, GSC 2025 was packed with opportunities to learn, connect, and grow.

 

Highlights included:

  • Inspiring opening ceremony and our sold-out pre-congress hands-on endoscopic workshops
  • Cutting-edge paper sessions, e-posters, and rapid-fire presentations
  • Symposia on the latest treatments for spinal disorders
  • Celebrating excellence with the GSC and AO Spine awards
  • Collaborative international sessions with leading clinicians and researchers
  • Great networking opportunities and successful meetings of many groups and boards, such as governance boards, educational groups, knowledge forums, the Global Spine Journal, and more

 

Records

  • 2,200 participants
  • 2,148 abstracts received
  • Record number of sponsors and exhibitors

 

Milestones

Preliminary research confirms that GSC stands as one of the most internationally diverse spine congress in the world. This distinction is reflected in the broad representation of global regions and varying national income levels among invited speakers and committee members. Read the article.

GSC 2025 marked a major milestone by becoming our first carbon-neutral congress. As part of our Responsibility in Action initiative, we took deliberate steps to use resources responsibly and invested in clean energy projects—contributing to a healthier, more sustainable planet. Learn more about our efforts.

We were thrilled to see such enthusiastic participation, and the official highlights video captures the energy, insights, and impact of GSC 2025. It reflects not only the success of this year’s event, but also the strength of our global spine community.

Watch the Highlights Video
Browse the Photo Gallery

Thank you to all who joined us in Rio and contributed to this incredible experience. We can’t wait to see you again at GSC 2026 in Istanbul — abstract submissions are now open!

 

Image submitted by GSC

