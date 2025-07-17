17-19 December, 9th NSpine Winter Masterclass; Arosa

The NSpine Masterclass is a highly exclusive case discussion forum, bringing together leading experts to engage in thought-provoking debates on complex clinical scenarios.

Known for its dynamic and interactive format, the Masterclass fosters a collaborative atmosphere where senior clinicians and opinion leaders exchange insights, challenge perspectives, and refine their approaches to spine care.

Each Masterclass offers 12 hours of CME-accredited sessions, carefully balanced with dedicated time for informal networking and business meetings.

With a strictly limited attendance of 30 participants, the event ensures meaningful engagement and high-quality discussions.

The programme centres on four primary entities—Trauma, Tumour, Deformity and Minimally Invasive Degenerative Challenges—each explored within one of three thematic sessions: Emergencies & Urgencies, Reconstructive Challenges and Revisions & Complications. While these themes provide the core framework, case discussions may expand to any area of interest, with particular emphasis on complex subspecialty scenarios.

For the prospectus: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/spnn8i1kmfr0ibfxo4jom/NSpine-9th-Arosa-Masterclass-2025-Delegate-Prospectus.pdf?rlkey=jxnb5cboswrapb2pdllt1mvq9&dl=0

Registration page: https://nspinegmbh.regfox.com/nspine-9th-winter-masterclass-arosa—switzerland