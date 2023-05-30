BIG® ST: ONE Design – many options from SIGNUS May 30, 2023

With the BIG® ST Cage, SIGNUS offers multiple options to cover lumbar interbody fusion procedures with their ST (Structural Titanium) product portfolio of 3D printed Titanium cages. BIG® ST is placed by an ALIF (Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion), OLIF (Oblique Lumbar Interbody Fusion) or LLIF (Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion) approach in the L1 – S1 spinal region. To do so, BIG® ST has three different connection points (0°, 45° and 90°) for the cage inserter in order to adjust the insertion technique to the actual surgical conditions.. Implanted from anterior it is possible to insert four divergent fixation screws and use it as a stand-alone fusion device which comes along with both economic benefits and less invasive surgery for the patient.

The large fenestration in the implant permits the cage to be packed with natural or synthetic bone graft substitute such as KAINOS® Inject. The open porous structure of BIG® ST provides excellent osteoconductive characteristics as all other implants of the ST-Line by SIGNUS. The ST structure resembles natural cancellous architecture and enables both – bone on- and ingrowth that can be supported by filling the implant with bone graft, such as KAINOS® Inject putty or KAINOS® + granules.

An increased roughness in conjunction with the proven SIGNUS toothed cage design secures the anchoring in the bone owing to a high primary stability and reduces the risk of implant migration. The large contact area with the vertebral body reduces the risk of subsidence.

The inserted cage with additional posterior instrumentation leads to immediate biomechanical stabilisation. This establishes the ideal conditions for vertebral body fusion. The large selection of implants provides for a high degree of intraoperative flexibility and ensures restoration of the intervertebral space. The BIG® ST cage is available in different lordotic angles.

ABOUT SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For almost 30 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com