SIGNUS and eCential Robotics annonce long-term partnership offering an optimised solution combining navigation, robotics and implant systems for spine surgeries September 28, 2021

eCential Robotics, a French growth company that designs, manufactures, and markets the first unified 2D/3D robotic imaging and surgical navigation system for bone surgery indications, and SIGNUS, an international and family-run company based in Germany that has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector for more than 25 years, recently announced their long-term partnership in order to offer a common optimised solution combining navigation, robotics and implant systems that is easy to use, accurate for spine surgeons, and for the best patient benefit.

First co-operation to combine innovative technologies and strengths

After an intensive exchange starting in 2020 eCential Robotics and SIGNUS have concluded an agreement to associate their technologies for spine surgeries. This first partnership conjugates both strengths:

eCential Robotics’ platform: As the only available solution that is fully unified, the eCential Robotics platform unifies in its core design intraoperative 2D/3D imaging, navigation and robotics. The eCential Robotics platform is also an open solution, meaning that it can be used with any manufacturer’s implants, and cater to different surgeons’ preferences. Built around a range of applications (‘Apps’) currently dedicated to spine surgery, the platform will in the future be used for multiple bone surgery applications.

SIGNUS expands portfolio: The German company offers a comprehensive product range from cervical spine to sacroiliac joints and with this co-operation welcomes a navigation system in its portfolio. DIPLOMAT® will be the first product to be navigable. The SIGNUS pedicle screw system is a safe, modular and economical fixation system for all interventions on spine.

Bring to spine surgeons and patients the benefits of the latest advances in navigation, robotics and implants

The navigation will make it possible to fully exploit the specific characteristics of SIGNUS’ pedicle screw system, and then offer an optimisation of the implantation proposed to the patient.

“By enabling eCential Robotics’ platform to navigate SIGNUS implants and then use our robotic arm, we will optimise and add value to our unified and universal solution for the benefit of surgeons and patients. This first co-operation with the German company provides eCential Robotics with access to complementary technologies and allows to consolidate our German and European footprint and then expand worldwide”. said Laurence Chabanas, eCential Robotics managing director.

“Setting new standards in spinal surgery is our great passion” says Uwe Siedler, founder and managing director of SIGNUS. With a partnership like this SIGNUS’ mission to shape the future treatment of spinal disorders and to setting new benchmarks in spinal surgery pursued.

