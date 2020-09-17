Success of first JASPIS ST® surgery in Australia

Neurosurgeon Dr Andrew Miles, Neurospine Institute, Western Australia successfully completed the first JASPIS® ST surgery in Australia.

Dr Miles’ first JASPIS ST case was a patient with degenerative disc disease and cervical myeloradiculopathy. Operative levels were performed at C5/6 & C6/7. The implants successfully restored height and decreased the compression of neural tissue. The proven SIGNUS toothed design ensured a secure anchorage into the endplates. For additional fixation, the surgeon used the ASCO® ventral fixation system.

JASPIS® ST is a family member of the ST-Line by SIGNUS.

The cervical cage originates from the RABEA design, which received the world’s first CE-approval for a plane-parallel fusion cage in 1996. ST stands for Structural Titanium – an additive production process.

The titanium grid structure imitates the architecture of natural cancellous bone to optimise inter-corporeal fusion. The open design of the implant permits the cage to be packed with natural or synthetic bone graft substitute such as KAINOS® Inject, creating the optimal foundation for osseointegration. The roughness of the implant in addition with SIGNUS proven toothed endplate design secures anchorage in the bone owing to high primary stability.

The large surface area of JASPIS ST maximises the area of contact to the vertebral body and reduces the risk of subsidence. Restoration of the intervertebral space can be guaranteed by a large selection of implants that at the same time offer a high degree of intraoperative flexibility. In addition to 0° cage JASPIS ST is also available in an 8° lordosis angle to restore sagittal balance. All implants are in individual sterile packaging for immediate use.

JASPIS ST is implanted in the C3 – TH1 by familiar Smith-Robinson surgical technique.

The system is completed with sophisticated and easy-to-use instruments.

You will find more on JASPIS® ST on their website www.signus.com