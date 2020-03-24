24-26 September 2020, 9th Fragility Fracture Network Global Congress; Canada
The 9th FFN Global Congress will take place from 24–26 September 2020. Our congress motto “Ensuring Smooth Transitions in Fracture Care and Management” points out that post-fracture care requires involvement of professionals from multiple disciplines as well as involvement of family and friends.
During this three-day congress we will cover all aspects of Hip Fracture, Osteoporosis, Fracture Management, Fracture Prevention and Rehabilitation.
Location: Canada
E: ff-network@mci-group.com
W: www.fragilityfracturenetwork.org
