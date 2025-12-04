Mother launches Young Brain Injury Fund in honour of her daughter

A mother who far exceeded her fundraising target in honour of her daughter has used the money to launch the Neurokinex Young Brain Injury Fund.

When 17-year-old Emily Grey suffered a life-changing brain injury, activity-based rehab at Neurokinex proved transformative. Having struggled initially to find the right support and seeing how costs could shut others out, her mother Marie, 52, set out to help “other Emilys” access the same therapy. The Neurokinex Young Brain Injury Fund opens for applications on December 1, 2025, the fourth anniversary of Emily’s injury.

Emily was at a dance class when a brain haemorrhage struck on December 1, 2021, leaving her paralysed and unable to speak. Her family was told she may never recover and a consultant even recommended a place where water and food would be withdrawn so she could “pass away peacefully”. Marie refused to accept that advice and Emily fought on.

Turning point

A turning point in Emily’s recovery came in June 2024 when Marie found the specialist activity-based rehabilitation programme at Neurokinex. The environment re-ignited Emily’s athletic mindset – she had run for Surrey, played netball, danced, served as a Wimbledon ball girl and been an aspiring model before her brain injury. Progress for Emily is steady: her core strength and sitting balance have improved, she is completing sit-to-stand movements, she can walk with a frame and is regaining muscle memory. Separately, she is slowly regaining her speech.

Inspired by Emily’s determination and transformation at Neurokinex, Marie and her younger daughter Abbie decided to run the Wimbledon Half Marathon in April 2025 to raise £7,500 to help other people access the same ground-breaking rehab. When their fundraising topped £22,000, Marie decided to create the Young Brain Injury Fund to help individuals under 30 access Neurokinex services.

“A brain injury can happen to anyone at any time and the thought that there might be another Emily out there who would benefit from Neurokinex rehab spurred us to create this fund,” says Marie. “The Young Brain Injury Fund honours Emily’s journey while helping others facing the same challenges. Neurokinex gives people like Emily belief, power and continual marginal gains that add up giving them more control and independence,” says Marie.

“Neurokinex has given me everything: strength, structure, belief, friendship and positivity,” says Emily. “My latest rehabilitation gain has been walking between the parallel bars with more strength in my steps and my ultimate goal is to walk on my own.

“Neurokinex gives me so much hope and joy. It’s important to me that others can access their services because it should be there for anyone who needs it.”

From devastation to hope

“Christmas 2021 was devastating,” recalls Marie. “Our lives were turned inside out in one night. But Emily’s heart didn’t stop beating; she managed to breathe on her own, she could track with her eyes, and we couldn’t give up. Over Christmas she was in ICU on a ventilator. Covid was still

an issue and we were only allowed 30 minutes a day. We put the tree up, placed presents underneath and tried to stay positive. This year we will go to church, play games and enjoy a traditional Christmas at home together as a family.”

“This will be my second year at home for Christmas since my injury and that feels really special,” says Emily. “I’m looking forward to having my sister Abbie back from university, playing games like cards, Monopoly Deal and Joker, watching movies, going out with the dog and opening a few presents of course!”

Source and image supplied by Neurokinex

Image: Emily with her mum Marie at Neurokinex November 2025