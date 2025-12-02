Companion Spine completes acquisition of Paradigm Spine

Companion Spine LLC, the French-American specialist in spine implant surgery, announced recently that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the Coflex® Interlaminar Stabilization® device and CoFix® Posterior MIS Fusion System implants, Paradigm Spine GmbH, its subsidiaries and all Paradigm Spine-related business activity globally from Xtant™ Medical Holdings, Inc.

Paradigm Spine will retain its name and branding and will maintain its office in Wurmlingen, Germany.

Anthony G. Viscogliosi will lead the combined company as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive

Officer and Enrico Sangiorgio will be Executive Vice President International of Paradigm Spine and

General Manager of Companion Spine Outside the US. William Pfost will continue in his role as

Chief Sales Officer of Companion Spine, focused on the US markets.

“The acquisition of Paradigm Spine was a clear opportunity to expand Companion Spine’s mission to

safely and effectively treat spine pain through treating lumbar and cervical degenerative spine diseases,” said Anthony G. Viscogliosi, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Companion Spine.

“As a combined company, we have the largest footprint of Posterior Dynamic Solutions™ for spine stabilization in degenerative spine diseases, and are well positioned to meet demand both in the US and in high-growth international markets. Together, we will continue to dedicate our work to restoring form, function, motion, balance, stabilization and alignment while reducing or eliminating pain. I’m excited to bring together these talented teams and innovative products to continue to achieve excellence in spine care.”

The combined company’s portfolio of products and uses include: Coflex® when a decompression is

required for LSS or CoFix® when a larger decompression is needed and there exists more instability for

LSS, LISA™ Lumbar Implant for Stiffness Augmentation for when there is a decompression with

significant instability requiring greater stabilization, or the HPS™ 2.0 Hybrid Performance System when there is significant instability but a desire to preserve adjacent segments. In the cervical anatomy, the DCI™ Dynamic Cervical Implant is designed as a Coflex® concept applied in an anterior interbody

fashion for maintenance of motion. Lastly, Companion Spine’s DIAM™ Spinal Stabilization System

product is designed for use in DDD patients.

As Sean Browne, Chief Executive Officer of Xtant Medical, said of the transaction: “This is a terrific transaction for both organizations. For Xtant, the sale of these business units allows us to strategically

focus on our core business, while meaningfully reducing our debt and improving our balance sheet.

Moreover, these fantastic motion preservation technologies such as Coflex®, HPS™ 2.0 and DCI™ will

get the kind of focus only the Viscogliosi Brothers and Companion Spine can provide to optimize their

commercial development. This type of development is in the DNA of the Viscogliosi Brothers, while it is far afield of Xtant Medical’s core competencies; so we expect big things for Companion Spine in the years ahead.”

