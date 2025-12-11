Isle of Man seeks tech entrepreneurs to transform healthcare system in 2026 Innovation Challenge

Tech teams and entrepreneurs from around the world are being called to the Isle of Man to design new products and services to transform solutions in health and social care innovation.

The government is inviting entrants to this year’s Innovation Challenge to find cutting-edge solutions that address real system needs and support the Island’s ambition for technology-driven healthcare progress.

After three years of championing FinTech, Cleantech, and Data & AI, the Isle of Man is now focussing on healthcare, attempting to solve pressing issues around rising demand, workforce shortages, and the need for more integrated, patient-centred care.

Organised by the Department for Enterprise’s Executive Agencies – this year’s Challenge is delivered in partnership with the Department of Health and Social Care, Manx Care, and Public Health Isle of Man.

The 2026 Innovation Challenge will bring together public sector expertise, clinical leadership, and the Isle of Man’s unique testbed environment to pilot, scale, and showcase innovations that deliver real-world impact.

The Challenge will focus on three core themes:

· Working Smarter: Transforming how healthcare systems operate, connect, and communicate – freeing up capacity, improving experiences and delivering better outcomes.

· Wellness: Transitioning from reactive treatment to proactive prevention, supporting self-care, early intervention and community-based support.

· Home First: Delivering high-quality care beyond hospitals and clinics, making healthcare more accessible, personalised, and integrated into daily life.

A special Biosphere Award will honour the finalist who demonstrates the greatest commitment to positively contributing to the Biosphere.

Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, said: “Refocusing this year’s Innovation Challenge on health and social care enables us to tackle some of the most urgent issues facing society today.

“The Isle of Man offers a uniquely collaborative environment where innovative companies can test, refine, and prove solutions with direct access to government, healthcare partners, and a fast-moving digital ecosystem.”

Claire Christian MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care, said: “This Challenge is about transforming lives by piloting solutions that put people first and bring care closer to home. By harnessing emerging technologies, we aim to set a new benchmark for what’s possible in healthcare – delivering better outcomes, greater wellbeing, and a health system ready for the future.”

Lyle Wraxall, Chief Executive, Digital Isle of Man, said: “The Innovation Challenge has always been about solving real-world problems through collaboration. Expanding into Health and Social Care is a natural evolution, reflecting our commitment to focus innovation where it matters most, improving lives and strengthening essential services. This is an opportunity for innovators to make a lasting impact on one of society’s most critical public services.”

“If you are a tech business, whether already working in digital health or simply looking for a real-world opportunity to apply your technology in new ways, we want to hear from you. The Isle of Man offers a uniquely collaborative environment where innovative companies can test, refine, and prove solutions with direct access to government, healthcare partners, and a fast-moving digital ecosystem. This is the moment for ambitious innovators to get involved and help shape the future of Health and Social Care.”

Applications open 27th November, with registration available until 27th February 2026.

Finalists, to be announced on 3rd April, will benefit from mentorship, networking, and international exposure. The Challenge will then culminate in a finale showcase event in June 2026 where the winners will be chosen.

More information on the 2026 Innovation Challenge can be found here: http://www.innovationiom.com

Source and image provided by Department for Enterprise