A global vision for spine surgery: An interview with Jeff Wang, Global Spine Congress Chairperson

We sat down with Jeff Wang, Chairperson of the Global Spine Congress (GSC) to explore his vision for the future of spine surgery. In this interview, he shares insights on diversity, innovation, collaboration, and the unique opportunities GSC offers to early career surgeons and seasoned professionals alike.

SSN: Why is the Global Spine Congress considered a landmark event in the spine surgery community?

JW: The Global Spine Congress is AO Spine International’s annual meeting, designed to be truly global. Unlike regional events, GSC brings together presenters and attendees from the widest range of countries, making it the most diverse meeting in the field. A recent study confirmed its geographic and economic diversity, which fulfills AO Spine’s mission to create a truly international platform.

SSN: What led you to take on the role of chairperson, and how has your professional journey shaped your perspective?

JW: When I chaired AO Spine International Education, we saw a need for a meeting that was genuinely international. That was the genesis of GSC. Each year, diversity and global representation have grown, which has been personally rewarding. Compared to congresses of other societies I’ve worked with, GSC has given me lasting international colleagues and broadened my global perspective.

SSN: What key topics will be spotlighted at GSC?

JW: Two main areas stand out. First, new technologies — robotics, navigation, endoscopic and minimally invasive surgery — will be critically evaluated for evidence, efficacy, and economic impact. Second, sessions beyond science, including leadership, mentorship, and diversity. Highlights include the AO Spine Youth Club, preparing the next generation of surgeons, and Women in Spine, an initiative that has grown significantly and inspired other meetings to follow suit.

SSN: What advice would you offer to early career spine surgeons, either submitting an abstract or attending GSC for the first time?

JW: If you’re considering submitting research, my advice is simple: send it. GSC is one of the most diverse meetings worldwide, and abstracts are judged on merit, not background.

For first-time attendees, take full advantage of everything — from cutting-edge science to networking with leading experts. It’s one of the most collaborative meetings I’ve ever attended, so don’t hesitate to introduce yourself. AO Spine, Global Spine Journal, and the wider organization all offer valuable opportunities for young surgeons.

SSN: Looking ahead 10 years, what changes do you hope to see in spine surgery, scientifically and culturally?

JW: Culturally, I hope we preserve the personal interactions that only in-person meetings provide. These connections build collaborations and people skills that virtual platforms can’t replace.

Scientifically, I’d like to see advances in education — realistic models, virtual simulations, and new technologies that allow surgeons to learn and retain techniques without relying solely on cadavers.

SSN: How does GSC support collaboration between clinicians, researchers, and industry partners?

JW: GSC is a hub for collaboration. With participants from around the world, you’ll find research groups, knowledge forums, and editorial meetings all happening in one place. Simply walking around, you’ll encounter opportunities to connect and collaborate that you won’t find elsewhere.

SSN: What do you hope attendees will take away from this year’s Congress, professionally and personally?

JW: Professionally, I hope they leave feeling their careers have been enriched — whether through new perspectives, technologies, or approaches to patient care. Personally, I hope they build friendships and connections that last well beyond the meeting.

SSN: Do you have a fond memory from past GSCs you’d like to share?

JW: My fondest memories are meeting people and seeing them grow within the organization. Many have told me years later that our early interactions inspired them, and it’s deeply rewarding to know I played a small role in their success. Those moments are truly heartwarming.

For more information and to book your place at the 2026 meeting, visit Join the Global Spine Congress 2026 in Istanbul!