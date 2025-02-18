COMPANY NEWS NEWS
By: 18 February 2025
Stryker’s US spinal implants business sale to benefit competitors in spinal fusion

Stryker has recently agreed to sell its US spinal implants business to the Viscogliosi Brothers and the newly formed company will be VB Spine.

This move is expected to enable its major competitors to strengthen their position in the US spinal fusion market, which was worth an estimated $5.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $6.7 billion in 2034 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.64%, according to data and analytics company, GlobalData.

Stryker occupies a relatively small portion of the US spinal fusion market, making up approximately 9.1%, and has experienced relatively slow growth since its entry into the market. Conversely, major players such as Medtronic and Globus Medical cover 37.5% and 23.9%, respectively.

Aidan Robertson, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The sale decision appears to be the logical next step when considering Stryker’s performance in this market, and in the long term, it may prove beneficial for the company as it continues to focus on interventional spine products. While Stryker does not cover a large section of the market, its competitors are expected to use this opportunity to grow their influence towards what was previously Stryker’s section of the space, which could pose challenges for VB Spine going forward.”

The spinal fusion market is expected to continue to grow due to increasing incidences of spinal disorders in combination with advancements in surgical navigation and imaging technologies, which allow for better surgical precision and better patient outcomes. Additionally, the potential patient pool for these types of procedures will likely increase because of the aging population. The limiting factor to the growth is the high cost of treatment; however, as advancements continue in this field, that may become less of a barrier.

Robertson concludes: “As the spinal fusion market continues to expand, Stryker’s latest sale of the US spinal implants business poses a significant growth opportunity for the other major players, and we may see certain moves by those companies as they attempt to strengthen their positions in the future.”

 

Source: GlobalData

Image: Canva

Tags
Staff Writer
Other articles
By: Staff Writer 20 February 2025

Experts strongly recommend against spine injections for chronic back pain

Commonly used injections offer little or no pain relief, says expert panel. Findings question whether it’s reasonable to continue to...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 18 February 2025

Stryker’s US spinal implants business sale to benefit competitors in spinal fusion

Stryker has recently agreed to sell its US spinal implants business to the Viscogliosi Brothers and the newly formed company...

Read More
By: Staff Writer 11 February 2025

Scoliosis Research Society announces the 2025 Research Grant Cycle

The Scoliosis Research Society (SRS), opens the 2025 Research Grant and Awards cycle this week with a new Directed Research Grant....

Read More
By: Staff Writer 6 February 2025

Researcher in focus Q&A with Radek Kaiser

Radek Kaiser is a Clinical Spinal Fellow at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Associate Professor of Neurosurgery at...

Read More
TRENDING NEWS

Experts strongly recommend against spine injections for chronic back pain

- 20 February 2025

Stryker’s US spinal implants business sale to benefit competitors in spinal fusion

- 18 February 2025

Scoliosis Research Society announces the 2025 Research Grant Cycle

- 11 February 2025

Researcher in focus Q&A with Radek Kaiser

- 6 February 2025

Aston University opens new £1.5m simulation hospital wards for teaching

- 4 February 2025

17-20 November 2025, Medica 2025; Düsseldorf, Germany

- 30 January 2025
BROWSE BY SECTION