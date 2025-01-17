From the website:
The industry portal MEDICA.de is the leading international information platform for bringing together producers, specialist dealers, researchers and users from the medical technology industry. The B2B portal is constantly updated and offers high-quality content every day in its five spheres of MEDICA that reflect the latest trends and developments in the medical world. Targeted search functions enable exhibitors and visitors to the trade fair and interested parties to quickly and easily find the information that is relevant to them and stay up to date. MEDICA.de also offers an extensive service area ranging from exhibitor database with product catalogues, online matchmaking to a hotel search. This way, visitors to the trade fair can plan their trip and make the most of their time on site.
For more information and to book your place, visit: Medica
Image: Canva
17-20 November 2025, Medica 2025; Düsseldorf, Germany
From the website: Trade fair for medical technology & healthcare From 17 to 20 November 2025, MEDICA will once again...Read More
Social networking app created to improve patient care across the globe launches in UK
A social networking platform aimed to improve patient care across the globe is launching in the UK this month. The...Read More
Exercise and improved diet before surgery linked to fewer complications and enhanced recovery
Results show potentially meaningful effects, but are generally of low certainty Actively preparing for major surgery by exercising and improving...Read More
STEPS Rehabilitation launches 16 Troutbeck Road for families of clients undergoing residential neurorehabilitation
STEPS Rehabilitation in Sheffield is pleased to announce the launch of 16 Troutbeck Road, a newly renovated three-bedroom property available...Read More
and receive all of the latest news via our weekly newsletter
"*" indicates required fields