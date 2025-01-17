NOVEMBER 2025
17-20 November 2025, Medica 2025; Düsseldorf, Germany

From the website:

Trade fair for medical technology & healthcare
From 17 to 20 November 2025, MEDICA will once again gather international experts from the medical industry in Düsseldorf, Germany.
With over 5,000 exhibitors from 72 countries and 80,000 visitors MEDICA in Düsseldorf is one of the largest medical B2B trade fairs in the world. A wide range of innovative products and services from the fields of medical imaginglaboratory technologydiagnosticshealth ITmobile health as well as physiotherapy/orthopaedic technology and medical consumables are presented here. The extensive programme of first-class forumsconferences and special shows provides opportunities for interesting presentations and discussions with experts and politicians and also includes pitches of new products and award ceremonies.

The industry portal MEDICA.de is the leading international information platform for bringing together producers, specialist dealers, researchers and users from the medical technology industry. The B2B portal is constantly updated and offers high-quality content every day in its five spheres of MEDICA that reflect the latest trends and developments in the medical world. Targeted search functions enable exhibitors and visitors to the trade fair and interested parties to quickly and easily find the information that is relevant to them and stay up to date. MEDICA.de also offers an extensive service area ranging from exhibitor database with product catalogues, online matchmaking to a hotel search. This way, visitors to the trade fair can plan their trip and make the most of their time on site.

 

