Building a global spine atlas: Pioneering collaborative data calls to advance spine care

The Spine Society of Europe are pleased to announce the launch of the Spine Atlas Initiative, a new international project hosted by EUROSPINE to visualise spinal pathologies and treatment variations around the world.

This exciting project aims to provide valuable insight and understanding of spinal care and provide a common data framework for cross-country research.

What is the Spine Atlas Initiative?

Inspired by international cancer registration, the Spine Atlas Initiative aims to map spine services worldwide and provide an in-depth look at treatment practices for different spine conditions. By participating, hospitals and spine units will contribute to a global database that will improve benchmarking and foster international collaboration.

First data call: Focus on Degenerative Lumbar Spondylolisthesis

We are delighted to launch our first data call focusing on lumbar degenerative spondylolisthesis. Between February and April 2025, participating units are invited to collect and submit data on up to 15 parameters related to patients treated for this condition. Your contribution will not only help build a comprehensive global spine atlas, but also provide opportunities for group authorship and further research collaboration.

Why participate?

Join a worldwide network of spine experts.

Compare your data with international evidence.

Contribute to key publications and shape future research.

Help improve the standard of spine care worldwide.

Get involved

If you’re interested in getting involved or know a colleague who should be part of this initiative, please visit our Spine Atlas Initiative page for more information or contact us at spineatlas@eurospine.org.

Together we can create a better future for spine care.