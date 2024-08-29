Navigating the future: Revolutionising spine surgery with advanced CT imaging

Throughout medical technology, certain modalities have stood the test of time. Computed tomography scans, or CT scans, utilize ionizing radiation to construct cross-sectional images and have long provided a comprehensive view of internal anatomical structures. These scans generate a three-dimensional representation from a sequence of X-ray images and are instrumental in diagnoses and surgical planning due to the information they provide. Author Tommy Carls, from Proprio, discusses the technology in spine surgery.

Balancing efficacy with radiation concerns

The utility of CT scans in medicine has seen remarkable growth, with over 80 million scans conducted annually. This rise in popularity is due to a variety of factors including ease of use for both technicians and patients. However, this efficacy comes at a cost—the potential risks associated with radiation, a concern that is particularly critical for adolescents and in the context of complex spinal surgery.

To minimize radiation exposure, current strategies involve limiting scans to the smallest necessary areas and utilizing low-dose protocols where possible. Yet, in cases such as spine surgery where precise alignment across several vertebrae is needed, this approach falls short, necessitating advancements to achieve detailed imaging with lesser radiation. Fortunately, over time, scan accuracy has improved, capture time has been reduced and radiation exposure has decreased accordingly.

Advancements fuelling precision and safety

Despite the increase in quality over time, in the world of spine surgery, multiple images are typically needed preoperatively and intraoperatively to ensure a patient’s spinal alignment, meaning that the risks of radiation exposure are still high – not only for the patient but also the surgical team.

Fortunately, new approaches enable the combination of an initial CT scan with light field and depth sensor technologies that provide real-time anatomical visualizations throughout procedures. This combination of technologies optimizes the re-use of previously acquired imaging data, significantly reducing unnecessary radiation exposure.

The future is now: Integrating AI and light field technology in spine surgery

The paradigm of spine surgery is shifting from the conventional sequence of an initial CT scan followed by a time-consuming intraoperative scan for alignment verification. Leveraging the combination of CT with MRI, light field technology, artificial intelligence, and advanced sensors, we can provide unprecedented visualization in surgical procedures with a single comprehensive scan. The initial scan provides soft tissue imaging and then lays the foundation for continuous, real-time monitoring of a patient’s anatomy during surgery. This enhances patient safety and significantly streamlines the surgical process by eliminating the necessity for multiple scans. This goes beyond simply providing updated CT scan-style imaging – it allows a surgeon to see a complex anatomical web of tissue, including intricate structures like vasculature, nerve roots, and ligaments, with enhanced clarity and precision, revolutionizing surgical decision-making and patient outcomes.

Technology integration in data-driven healthcare

In today’s data-centric healthcare landscape, the efficiency and accuracy of data capture and processing are more important than ever. The substantial volume of data produced during a single surgical procedure requires advanced technologies capable of managing a flood of information. By pairing contemporary imaging methods and new technology, we can reduce radiation exposure and provide surgeons with the high-quality data needed for advancing surgical care.

As healthcare moves towards more personalized and precise modalities, the necessity for technology that can generate detailed and comprehensive data sets becomes increasingly critical. The evolution in data processing must keep pace with the changing demands of healthcare. The fusion of advanced imaging, navigational tools, and AI promises a significant update in surgical practices, facilitating better surgical decisions and offering insights into patient anatomy. This could optimize surgical workflows, reduce costs, and improve outcomes, marking a significant leap toward enhancing patient care.

Image: Proprio

Author: Tommy Carls, Proprio