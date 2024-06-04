Neurokinex welcomes Kylie Grimes MBE as patron

Neurokinex Charitable Trust has welcomed Kylie Grimes MBE as its patron. A long-established Neurokinex client, Kylie has first-hand experience of the impact of its life-changing therapy protocols which have played a vital role in her health, wellbeing and sporting achievements.

Kylie Grimes MBE is a triple Paralympian of the London, Rio and Tokyo games. Injured as a teenager in 2006, she was back playing competitive sport within three years, starting out with the London Wheelchair Rugby Club in 2009. She was selected for Great Britain in 2011 and qualified for her first Paralympics in London 2012. Highlights of her career include the British Wheelchair Rugby Team winning gold in Denmark to become the 2019 European Champions and being selected for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The team made history as the first European Team to win a medal at the Paralympics in Wheelchair Rugby and the first Team Sport to win gold for Paralympics GB. The only woman on the team, Kylie became the first female in the history of the sport to win gold.

Alongside her elite sports coaching, Kylie was aided in her training and adapting to life in a wheelchair through the Neurokinex activity-based rehabilitation techniques which helped to shape her fitness and future.

“Neurokinex really does change people’s lives for the better and I’m honoured to be a patron for this amazing organisation,” says Kylie Grimes MBE. “I want to take this opportunity to share my experience of how the Neurokinex approach brings clients empowerment from marginal gains and confidence from its hugely supportive community.

“Neurokinex doesn’t just build stronger bodies, it also builds hope,” she continues. “Where you might go to a physio for treatment, you go to Neurokinex to train, push your boundaries and build resilience.”

Neurokinex seeks to fulfil the unmet need for community-based rehabilitation services for people living with paralysis by delivering proven, Intensive Rehabilitation and maintenance programmes to adults and children. Alongside its hands-on rehabilitation work with clients, Neurokinex generously contributes both time and skills to facilitate life-changing neuro-restorative research.

“I’m honoured that Kylie is a Neurokinex patron and I’m looking forward to working closely with her to raise the profile of activity-based rehabilitation and continue our #Right2Rehab campaign calling for more community-based rehab,” says Harvey Sihota, founder and CEO of Neurokinex. “I watched Kylie’s progression over the years to reach the highest level of parasport: she is inspirational. Yet it is her willingness and ability to engage and connect with others coming to terms with life after a spinal cord injury that we value most highly. Kylie is a great asset to our charity and community. We are looking forward to her support as we continue pushing to improve outcomes and redefine possibilities for people living with a spinal cord injury.”