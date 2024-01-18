NEWS
By: 18 January 2024
Application for new, 2-year spine research fellowship now open

The British Scoliosis Society (BSS), The British Association of Spine Surgeons (BASS), and Orthopaedic Research UK (ORUK) are pleased to announce a new, 2-year spine research fellowship.

This fellowship of up to £70k is funded between the three organisations across a period of 2 years. This will require a leave of absence from clinical roles and / or training with agreement of employers or training programme directors.

The fellowship is aimed at individuals with an interest in research into any spinal area. It is open for applications from any individual who is already a member of BSS or BASS or would be eligible to apply for full membership commensurate to their seniority within their professional group. Our approach is inclusive, and we would welcome applications by allied health professionals (AHPs) and nurses along with medical doctors (consultants and trainees).
It is envisioned that this role will be full time and will result in the awarding of an MD, or equivalent higher degree, in partnership with a UK university, along with high impact papers in recognised journals.

Application process
Applications will be a single stage process, with those successful invited for interview. The role is planned to commence in August 2024 and no later than March 2025.
Applications will be judged on the research idea presented, the prospective research fellow and their ability to deliver the research, and the supporting mentors / supervision team.

Read more in Guidelines for Researchers

The closing date for applications is Friday 3rd May 2024 at 17:00

Further information including contact details and application form can be found at: https://oruk.org/research/joint-partnership-funds/

