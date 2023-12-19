GIRFT spinal services introduces new interactive version of our existing pathway

Clinicians, nurses, AHPs working across the patient pathway can view and bookmark the new, easy-to-navigate format: https://girft-interactivepathways.org.uk/

GIRFT spinal services clinical lead Mike Hutton and content development manager Polly Hyde have worked with a range of stakeholders* on the new interactive version of our existing pathway, which can be used and bookmarked on all handheld and desktop devices in a range of care settings.

The easy-to-navigate, web-based tool is designed for use by clinicians, nurses and allied health professionals (AHPs) at every stage of the CES patient pathway, from GP presentation to post-operative care. It guides users through examples of the processes and key decisions they should work through for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of patients in their care.

Mike said: “Cauda Equina Syndrome (CES) can be devastating to a patient’s quality of life if the condition is not managed in a time efficient manner. Our interactive pathway means clinical teams can see best practice for diagnosis and treatment at the click of a button on their phone or device, which can aid timely decision making in a period when time is most critical.” More info: https://bit.ly/3Qi06Dp

GIRFT would like to give thanks to the organisations who have collaborated on, reviewed and co-badged this pathway every step of the way:

British Association of Spine Surgeons (BASS), British Association of Urological Surgeons (BAUS), British Orthopaedic Association (BOA), The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP), National Spine Network (NSN), The Royal College of Radiologists (RCR), Society and College of Radiographers (SCoR), Society of British Neurological Surgeons (SBNS), Cauda Equina Champions Charity, Spinal Injuries Association, British Society of Skeletal Radiologists (BSSR)