HRH Princess Eugenie of York casts thumbprint for RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Horatio’s Garden London & South East

HRH Princess Eugenie of York, Patron of Horatio’s Garden since 2019, has cast her thumbprint to be featured in the charity’s show garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May 2023.

Her Royal Highness’ thumbprint was formed in clay during a visit to Horatio’s Garden London & South East at the London Spinal Cord Injury Centre in Stanmore. HRH also toured the garden where she met with beneficiaries, staff and volunteers, visited a creative painting workshop and viewed the grapevine she planted when officially opening the garden in May 2022.

Her thumbprint will be displayed as a piece of artwork in a woodland room within the charity’s garden designed by Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg from Harris Bugg Studio in collaboration with architects Mcmullan Studio on the prestigious Main Avenue of Chelsea Flower Show.

It will join a thousand other thumbprint stamps which will now be collected across the UK with the help of ceramicist Vinicius Les. This will involve the broad community of Horatio’s Garden including patients, staff and volunteers within its gardens in spinal injury centres – as well as those involved in bringing the show garden to life.

HRH Princess Eugenie, Patron of Horatio’s Garden said: “I am so pleased to be supporting the Horatio’s Garden show garden at Chelsea this year. As a former spinal patient myself I understand the impact that Horatio’s Garden has on people in hospital and the difference it makes to their lives.”