The EUROSPINE and EANS Spine Spring Summit on spine tumours and infections February 20, 2023

A must-attend event for the spine community

The field of spinal tumours and infections is constantly evolving, and it is essential for any healthcare professional working in this area to keep up to date with the latest advances and best practices. For this reason, the #SpineSpringSummit on Tumours and Infections is a must-attend event for the spine community.

This summit is the result of a collaboration between two accomplished societies, EUROSPINE, the Spine Society of Europe and EANS, the European Association of Neurosurgical Societies. These societies have joined forces to offer you a comprehensive and interactive learning experience not to be missed. Join us in Budapest from 31 March to 1 April to gain valuable insights, engage in lively debates and take part in interactive case discussions with leading experts in the field.

This Summit has a unique format, with the opportunity to build a solid foundation on Friday afternoon, learn about key updates on Saturday morning, and deepen your understanding of cutting-edge technology in the afternoon. Join the debate on the role of surgery in primary spinal infections and the Saturday morning discussion on reducing surgical complications. In the afternoon, engage with world-class experts on ‘Real-world surgery: managing infections and tumours with limited resources’. This comprehensive and interactive learning experience is not to be missed.

By attending the #SpineSpringSummit, you will have the opportunity to network with your peers, hear from renowned experts and enhance your skills. Register now and take advantage of this unique opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in the field of spinal tumours and infections.

Don’t miss this must-attend event for the spine community. Register now for the #SpineSpringSummit on Tumours and Infections and take the first step towards enhancing your knowledge and skills.

For more information and to book your place, visit here