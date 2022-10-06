DIPLOMAT® Posterior Instrumentation by SIGNUS

DIPLOMAT® is a safe, modular and economical fixation system for all interventions on spine: ONE system for all indications.

The DIPLOMAT® system is characterised by the following criteria:

Screw thread

Cortical/cancellous thread for high tensile force

High thread pitch for rapid implantation

Screw tip

Blunt tip to protect neural structures

Tactile feedback with contact with the anterior cortex

Screw shaft

Cylindrical shaft

Augmentable, cannulated and fenestrated screws

Set screw

Torx 30 for high torque transfer

Trapezoidal thread design to prevent jamming

Tulips

In-situ exchangeable tulips (standard, reduction and percutaneous)

Slim tulip design – Ø 12.5 mm

Flat tulip profile – 14.9 mm

More information on DIPLOMAT:

https://signus.com/intl/products/portfolio/diplomat-screw-rod-system.html

DIPLOMAT Product Video:



ABOUT SIGNUS

Innovative high-end implants made in Germany: For more than 25 years, SIGNUS has been the experienced specialist for comprehensive solutions in the surgical spine care sector. Founded in 1994 in Germany’s Lower Franconian city of Alzenau by Susanne and Uwe Siedler, our family-owned company currently has staff of approx. 80 at sites in Germany and Australia. SIGNUS offers the comprehensive product range of cervical spine to SIG sacroiliac joints, which are predominately manufactured at the nearby production site of ProCon Medizintechnik. In addition to Europe (CE) and the USA (FDA), we sell our certified implants throughout the world on every continent. Target-oriented further development of the products in connection with the continuous exchange with the users as well as international further education and hospitalisation programs make SIGNUS a reliable global partner.

The entire SIGNUS Portfolio with detailed information and descriptions are available for you online at www.signus.com